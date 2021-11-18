ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koray Aldemir wins 2021 World Series of Poker main event, takes home $8 million prize

The 2021 World Series of Poker main event closed Wednesday night, with German Koray Aldemir winning the $8 million prize as the last player standing.

American George Holmes finished as the runner-up -- and with a $4.3 million payday.

"It's the dream of every poker player," Aldemir said afterward. "I don't know what to say."

Of the 6,650 entrants into the main event, it came down to the 223rd hand at the final table to decide a winner. Holmes went all-in with a pair of kings, and Aldemir called with a two-pair of 10s and 7s.

On Tuesday, Aldemir built a lead thanks to a massive 136.5 million-chip pot he won after being dealt a pair of 9s and then flopping a full house.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Koray Aldemir wins 2021 World Series of Poker main event, takes home $8 million prize

