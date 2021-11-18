ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know it, and yet there is still something mildly grating about a C300d not having a creamy 3.0-litre engine. In fairness, car manufacturers have by now figured out how to make an engine of just about any configuration feel as refined as it needs to, even though BMW still...

www.autocar.co.uk

Robb Report

Tesla Now Has More Luxury Car Registrations Than Mercedes-Benz

Tesla isn’t just a force when it comes to battery-powered vehicles. Increasingly, it’s becoming a dominant player in the luxury car market as well. Elon Musk’s EV giant has now surpassed Mercedes-Benz for the third most luxury vehicle registrations in the US through the first nine months of the year, according to new market data from Experian (h/t CNET Roadshow). What’s more, the brand is closing in on the top two best-selling luxury marques in the country—BMW and Lexus. The new report covers the first three quarters of 2021. Through the end of September, 213,708 Mercedes-Benz SUVs, crossovers, sedans and sports cars...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla displaces Mercedes-Benz as third-most-popular luxury brand in U.S.

Tesla has officially displaced Mercedes-Benz as the third-most-popular luxury automotive brand in the United States, quickly approaching BMW and Lexus, which took first and second place, respectively. The data comes from Automotive News, which reported the story earlier this week. According to the report, Mercedes-Benz accumulated 213,708 vehicle registrations through...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz teams up with Visa to make easy in-car payments

You can already make payments with your phone, and soon you will be able to do so with your Mercedes-Benz using just a fingerprint for authentication. Mercedes already has its own Mercedes Pay system that allows users to purchase items or services from the car, but now it's teamed up with Visa to make the process easier and more widely available.
CARS
topgear.com

Mercedes E-class AMG E53 Estate – long-term review

Life with an E-Class: great car, but too over-complicated?. Opposable thumbs are one of the things that separate humankind from animals and wildlife. Dolphins, we’re told, are unusually bright but they don’t have thumbs of any sort. This is surely an evolutionary fail. Fast-moving thumbs, meanwhile, are one of the...
CARS
Pistonheads

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition for sale

I had a very near miss with a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren once. I was a whisker away from writing one off, but not, as you might imagine, by over-cooking it into a fast right-hander or experiencing a blowout at 300kph on the Autobahn. It was far less 'exciting' than either of those scenarios. Several years ago I ran an alloy wheel business, and I was just about to jack up an SLR and work some magic. The jack was poised in what seemed like a sensible place, just under the sill, when something in the back of my mind said "Stop!" And thank God it did. When I rang up the fella in McLaren's technical department to double-check what I was about to do, he told me that "if you'd have jacked it up there, mate, you'd have split the tub."
BUYING CARS
The Oakland Press

Auto Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 sedan offers pure driving joy

For drivers seeking a luxury vehicle with a sporty personality, things can get pretty pricey. That’s why the entry-level options — compact sedans from the world’s leading luxury automakers — are often attractive for people looking to venture into this class of vehicles. Mercedes-Benz first launched its A-Class model back...
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M3 drag races Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series

About 8 years ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a special edition of the SLS AMG model, part of the Black Series, which is known to host the craziest models ever made by the Affalterbach outfit. We’ve seen plenty of Black Series models over time but the SLS AMG version was truly special and one of the last to stay true to the 6.2-liter V8 architecture that was originally used on the very first AMG models.
CARS
enginebuildermag.com

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Straight 6 Engine

Acquiring a 300 SL Gullwing was a bucket list item for a good client of R&R Automotive Restorations. Specifically looking for something original, the customer had zero interest in a restored car, which is sometimes the equivalent of finding a needle in a haystack and the needle doesn’t exist. They ended up finding a 1955 300 SL Gullwing with just 19,000 original miles on its 3.0L straight six-cylinder engine. See what went into preserving this iconic sports car.
CARS
Carscoops

The 1990s 500E Is The Porsche Of Mercedes-Benzs

To the casual observer, the Mercedes-Benz 500E could be mistaken as yet another old, boring sedan from the German automaker’s range. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The 500E was developed in cooperation with Porsche as the high-performance version of the W124. It was even built at Porsche’s...
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Tesla Sold More Cars Than Mercedes-Benz Through September

BMW - 259,237 (up 36%) It would be a remarkable achievement to become the best-selling premium brand in the U.S., although we assume that many consumers will not count Tesla as a classic luxury brand. With Tesla's successful solution to chip shortages and new plants in the pipeline, the established...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

At $6,500, Is This 1994 Mercedes-Benz E320 A Stately Steal?

It’s very possible that the W124, as exemplified by today’s Nice Price or No Dice E320, is the last great Mercedes mid-sizer. This one seems particularly nice, but could the same be said about its price?. Back in my days working for an ad agency, I came up with a...
BUYING CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Toyota GR 86 video review: new affordable sports car track tested

The Toyota GT86 was one of our favourite sports cars of the last decade, and now there's a successor for it. The GR 86 becomes Toyota's third Gazoo Racing 'halo' performance model after the GR Yaris and the GR Supra, and will also be its cheapest. The car goes on sale in the UK in December 2021 before appearing in showrooms in May 2022, and it's expected to cost from less than £30,000.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Audi RS6 E-tron due as 600bhp EV performance estate

Audi's hot S and RS family to transition to battery power, spearheaded by RS6 E-tron. As Audi gears up to launch its final internal-combustion car in just five years’ time, the race is on to transition its Audi Sport division into an electric-only performance brand. Audi Sport’s portfolio of petrol...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

James Ruppert: tastes change, but these are the coupes to keep

Which stylish two-doors will be lusted after in the future? Our man has some ideas. Reader David asked me the other day which era his next bargain coupé should come from. The problem is that our choice is being restricted every day, because the coupé is one of those body shapes that’s going out of fashion, even if us enthusiasts rather appreciate its style and sporting substance. So which decade did it best?
BUYING CARS
Road & Track

The EQS Is Mercedes-Benz’s Most Important Car in Decades

Every now and then, a car transcends the whole notion of motoring simply by its existence. That’s the Mercedes-Benz EQS-Class; the first flagship electric luxury sedan from the world’s oldest car maker. And it’s the first built on the new, first-generation electric-native platform. That’s a lot of firsts. Practically speaking, the electric automotive revolution is the exciting business story of our times. Philosophically speaking, it’s Darwin and Adam Smith unbound—capitalist warfare at its most intense. The EQS is all that and more.
CARS
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz EQS Exceeds EPA Rating In Edmunds Range Test

Mercedes-Benz EQS is a model that has all it needs to compete against similar electric luxury sedans (Tesla Model S or Lucid Air, among others) and arguably the most important number in this company is range. The EPA rates the base single-motor EQS 450+, currently the longest-range version, at 350 miles (563 km), but as Edmunds discovered, it can drive for far longer than that on one charge.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Opinion: Electric drivertrains could bring back Quattro magic

Experience with tri-motor E-tron bodes well for the future of Audi EVs. It was winter 1976 when Jörg Bensinger watched on helplessly as a Volkswagen Type 183 military vehicle showed up his more powerful front-driven Audi prototypes on Scandinavian ice. This prompted him to initiate the four-wheel-drive development programme that would result in Quattro, which made Audi the byword for all-weather performance.
CARS

