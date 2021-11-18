Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

I had a very near miss with a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren once. I was a whisker away from writing one off, but not, as you might imagine, by over-cooking it into a fast right-hander or experiencing a blowout at 300kph on the Autobahn. It was far less 'exciting' than either of those scenarios. Several years ago I ran an alloy wheel business, and I was just about to jack up an SLR and work some magic. The jack was poised in what seemed like a sensible place, just under the sill, when something in the back of my mind said "Stop!" And thank God it did. When I rang up the fella in McLaren's technical department to double-check what I was about to do, he told me that "if you'd have jacked it up there, mate, you'd have split the tub."

