Garfield and LaBrae pace MVAC Grey Tier Football in 2021

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield and LaBrae were the class of the Grey Tier this season. Both advanced to the Regional Semifinals. The G-Men were held to a season-low 191 total yards of offense in their 25-7 loss against the defending three-time state champion Kirtland Hornets to finish the year with a 12-1 mark. LaBrae dropped a heartbreaker in overtime , 48-42, against Mogadore to finish the season at 11-2. The Vikings only blemish during the regular season was a 35-14 road loss to Garfield, which ended up being the deciding result that gave the G-Men the MVAC Grey Tier crown.

Anthony Demma posted his second straight season of rushing for over 1,200-yards. This year, number 25 gained 2,066-rushing yards while scoring a total of 35 touchdowns. Garfield’s offense amassed an average of 299 rushing yards per game this year.

LaBrae’s offense finished 8 of their 13 games played with 40-points or more. The Vikings earned the top seed in Region 21. Aidan Stephens (1202, 29 total TDs) and Devin Carter (1658, 26 total TDs) each ran for over 1,000-yards and scored 25 touchdowns or more.

Brookfield’s junior quarterback Donovan Pawlowski nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yards passing and rushing marks in a single season. Pawlowski threw for 1600 yards (10 TDs) and ran for a team-leading 909 stripes (15 TDs). His top two targets were Isaiah Jones (694 yards) and David Pawlowski (503 yards).

The revival of the Liberty football program is upon us. First-year coach Joe Simon has the Leopards back on the radar of those within the conference. Liberty was 5-3 before they dropped a pair of highly contested games in week 9 (LaBrae, 41-34) and week 10 (Garfield, 43-36) to close out the campaign at 5-5. Freshman QB DC Ferrell threw for 1800 yards (21 TDs) and his standout receiver Chris Cunningham caught 53 passes for 1012 yards (14 TDs) were a dangerous combination this past fall.

Crestview’s senior signal caller Anthony Cusick has thrown for over 4,500-yards (4680) over the course of the past three seasons. This year, Cusick completed 57.2% of his passes while throwing for 1836 yards and 20 scores. The Rebels featured 5 receivers who made 26 receptions or more.

Champion lost a pair of matchups – to Southeast and Crestview – in overtime. The Golden Flashes, under first-year coach Tom Conrad, featured a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Joey Fell (1031 yards) and Keegan McDermott (1028). The offense was able to generate 23.4 points per game but also surpassed the 400-yard plateau for total yardage per game (400.7).

Newton Falls began the season by topping Waterloo (35-8) and Jackson-Milton (35-10), in the process compiling 775 total yards of offense. The Tigers finished 3-7. Sophomore Carter Rapczak rushed for over 1,000-yards (1044) and junior linebacker Aden Hatcher tallied 98 tackles (13 for loss).

Under first-year head coach Andrew King, the Red Devils experienced some growing pains but saw glimpses of what is to come at Memorial High School. The passing game of David Moore (710 passing yards) and Kayvon Moore (398 passing yards, 488 rushing yards) resulted in a big year for senior Christian James – who caught 42 passes for 537 yards (12.8 avg).

2021 MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Garfield – 6-0 (12-1)

LaBrae – 6-1 (11-2)

Brookfield – 4-2 (7-4)

Crestview – 4-2 (5-5)

Liberty – 3-3 (5-5)

Champion – 2-5 (2-8)

Newton Falls – 1-6 (3-7)

Campbell – 0-7 (1-9)

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense

LaBrae – 40.1

Garfield – 38.9

Liberty – 31.0

Crestview – 29.6

Brookfield – 25.4

Champion – 23.4

Newton Falls – 18.9

Memorial – 12.0

Scoring Defense

Garfield – 14.3

Brookfield – 14.6

LaBrae – 17.4

Crestview – 23.1

Liberty – 26.7

Champion – 31.6

Newton Falls – 34.6

Memorial – 41.7

Total Offense

Champion – 400.7

Garfield – 382.3

Crestview – 379.2

LaBrae – 368.5

Brookfield – 345.4

Liberty – 348.5

Newton Falls – 284.9

Memorial – 198.3

Rushing Offense

Garfield – 298.9

LaBrae – 273.8

Champion – 244.1

Newton Falls – 221.8

Brookfield – 199.9

Crestview – 187.2

Liberty – 161.1

Memorial – 87.4

Passing Offense

Crestview – 192.0

Liberty – 187.4

Champion – 156.6

Brookfield – 145.5

Memorial – 110.9

LaBrae – 94.7

Garfield – 83.5

Newton Falls – 63.1

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing Leaders

Passing Yards

1.Anthony Cusick (Crestview) – 1836

2.DC Ferrell (Liberty) – 1800

3.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield) – 1600

4.Joey Fell (Champion) – 1566

5.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae) – 1180

Touchdowns

1.DC Ferrell (Liberty) – 21

2.Anthony Cusick (Crestview) – 20

3.Brody Swigonski (Garfield) – 13

4.Joey Fell (Champion) – 12

5.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield) – 10

Completion Percentage (50 attempts or more)

1.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae) – 62.5% (82-131)

2.DC Ferrell (Liberty) – 61.7% (124-201)

3.Joey Fell (Champion) – 57.9% (117-202)

4.Anthony Cusick (Crestview) – 57.2% (158-276)

5.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield) – 56.9% (112-197)

Rushing Leaders

Rushing Yards

1.Anthony Demma (Garfield) – 2066

2.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 1658

3.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae) – 1202

4.Roclen Bettura (Crestview) – 1158

5.Carter Rapczak (Newton Falls) – 1050

6.Joey Fell (Champion) – 1031

7.Keegan McDermott (Champion) – 1028

8.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield) – 909

9.Camryn Brainard (Newton Falls) – 711

10.Teandre Craig (Brookfield) – 664

Touchdowns

1.Anthony Demma (Garfield) – 29

2.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae) – 28

3.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 22

4.Keegan McDermott (Champion) – 15

4.Donovan Pawlowski (Brookfield) – 15

6.Roclen Bettura (Crestview) – 14

7.Joey Fell (Champion) – 12

8.Carter Rapczak (Newton Falls) – 9

9.Camryn Brainard (Newton Falls) – 8

9.Brody Swigonski (Garfield) – 8

Yards Per Carry (50 carries or more)

1.Christian Davis (Brookfield) – 10.5

2.Camryn Brainard (Newton Falls) – 10.0

3.Anthony Demma (Garfield) – 9.9

4.Keegan McDermott (Champion) – 9.4

5.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 9.0

6.Aidan Stephens (LaBrae) – 8.0

7.Kayvon Moore (Memorial) – 7.6

8.Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae) – 7.4

9.Jesse Grace (Garfield) – 7.3

10.Anthony Cusick (Crestview) – 7.1

Receiving Leaders

Receptions

1.Isaiah Jones (Brookfield) – 47

2.Christian James (Memorial) – 42

3.David Pawlowski (Brookfield) – 38

4.Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae) – 36

4.Zander Witherow (Crestview) – 36

Receiving Yards

1.Chris Cunningham (Liberty) – 1012

2.Isaiah Jones (Brookfield) – 694

3.Christian James (Memorial) – 537

4.David Pawlowski (Brookfield) – 503

5.Tre’Von Drake (LaBrae) – 451

Yards Per Catch (10 catches or more)

1.Joe Perrine (Garfield) – 30.3

2.Anthony Demma (Garfield) – 24.2

3.Brett Channell (Champion) – 19.5

4.Chris Cunningham (Liberty) – 19.1

5.Nick Rapczak (Newton Falls) – 19.0

6.JJ Jethroe (LaBrae) – 16.0

7.Keegan McDermott (Champion) – 15.8

8.Isaiah Jones (Brookfield) – 14.8

9.Jack O’Shaughnessy (Champion) – 14.6

10.Rushad Chambers (Liberty) – 13.7

10.Xzavier Witherow (Brookfield) – 13.7

