Howland High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Dan Bubon returns for his 6th season at Howland with 7 letter winners returning including Anthony Massucci (18.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg), Gabe Badea (6.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg), Ben Bronson (6.2 ppg) and David Manios (5.9 ppg).

“This is going to be our deepest team,” says Bubon. “We have thirteen players capable of getting varsity time so practices will be very competitive. We still have some players coming back from injury so everyone may not be ready [by the opener]. Anthony Massucci was having one of the best seasons in the area before he was injured for the season in our eighth game. He and Gabe Badea will be three-year starters this year. We should be able to compete in our league and with the top teams in our Division II District. Rebounding and turnovers over [most likely] determine most of our games.”

Howland opens up against Poland on November 30.

Howland Tigers

Head Coach: Dan Bubon

2020-21 Record: 6-17 (1-7), 5th place in All-American Conference

Last 5-Year Record : 43-74 (36.8%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense : 47.3

Scoring Defense : 54.4

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Anthony Massucci – 18.7

Rebounding: Anthony Massucci – 7.4

Assists: Jordan Sperling – 3.5

Steals: Jordan Sperling – 1.7

Field Goal Percentage: Gabe Badea – 47.7%

Three-Point Percentage: Bobby Sullivan – 32.0%

Free Throw Percentage: Jordan Sperling – 68.8%

2020-21 All-American Conference Standings (League Record)

Boardman – 8-0

Canfield – 5-3

Fitch – 4-4

Harding – 2-6

Howland – 1-7

PREVIEW

-The Tigers have lost at least 17-games in each of the last 3 seasons. Howland is seeking their first league championship since 2011 (AAC Red Tier).

-From last year’s group, four underclassmen scored 5 points or more per game (Anthony Massucci, 18.7; Gabe Badea, 6.8; Ben Bronson, 6.2; David Manios, 5.9).

-Howland allowed 54.4 points per contest a year ago – which was the lowest a Tiger team had permitted since 2017-18 (48.5).

-Anthony Massucci took a major step as a junior last year. Massucci averaged 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. The year prior, he was able to tally 8.4 points and 1.9 assists as a sophomore.

-Gabe Badea was steady from his sophomore year (6.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg) to his junior season (6.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg). Badea increased his field goal percentage from 42% two years ago to 47.7% just last year.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Poland

Dec. 3 – Lakeview

Dec. 7 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 10 – at Chaney

Dec. 14 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 17 – at Ursuline

Dec. 21 – Hubbard

Dec. 23 – at LaBrae

Dec. 28 – at Sharon’s Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Sharon’s Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 – Boardman

Jan. 7 – Harding

Jan. 11 – Louisville

Jan. 14 – at Fitch

Jan. 18 – at Canfield

Jan. 21 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 25 – at East

Jan. 28 – at Boardman

Feb. 1 – at Harding

Feb. 8 – Fitch

Feb. 11 – Canfield

Feb. 18 – at Niles

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.