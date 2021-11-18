Ed Lucas, blind baseball chronicler, is dead at 82

Statement from the New York Yankees on the passing of longtime reporter Ed Lucas:. “Ed Lucas’ kindness, sincerity and devotion to the Yankees made him a treasured member of our extended family. It was impossible not to be inspired by the joy he found in his work and in the determination that he applied to his life away from the ballpark. He was a part of the fabric of the Yankee Stadium press box for decades, and the measure of his impact is reflected in the many long-term relationships he formed with players, front office staff, stadium employees and the Steinbrenner family. Ed will be deeply missed, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife Allison, his children, Edward and Christopher, and to all other relatives and friends who were touched by his life.”

BASEBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO