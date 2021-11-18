Star Trek Tap Controller, Take Two

It’d be nice to say that there’s a solid reason for switching the release dates for the next Transformers and Star Trek movies, but it doesn’t appear to be that way since both of them have been shunted back a bit, with the next Transformers movie being shifted to June of 2023 and the Star Trek movie being catapulted back to a December release date of the same year. It’s kind of amusing to think that people will be moaning and groaning about this since they feel that another year is a long time to wait. But one has to remember that just a few years ago, people thought that waiting for some of the movies we’ve been discussing this year weren’t ever going to come since a few of them felt more like pipe dreams while a few of them were delayed as of late 2019 and all through 2020 thanks to the pandemic, but here we stand, reviews and all, the wait over and a new wait to be endured as the next round of movies that are being anticipated are being forced back once again. In other words, we’ll survive.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO