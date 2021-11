Spotify Lyrics were released this week for all users, on both desktop and mobile devices. The lyrics system in Spotify does not provide lyrics for every single song on the platform, but “many of your favorite tracks” will appear with lyrics in real time once your Spotify client’s Lyrics system is activated. New lyrics are “added every day” to this system, so a relatively well known artist may not have lyrics in the system today, but might tomorrow – you’ll just need to keep checking.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO