North Carolina woman is suing the Chicago Bears and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. over an altercation during a team trip last year

The woman involved in an altercation with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. during a team trip to Charlotte, N.C., last fall has filed a civil complaint against Edwards and the Bears.

In the Mecklenburg County complaint filed Oct. 14, Joann Blakney accused Edwards of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and the Bears of negligent supervision and defamation. Jeffrey Burton, who in the complaint is identified as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, also is named in the lawsuit and accused of negligence.

A criminal summons was issued for Edwards in October 2020 on a charge of misdemeanor assault on a female, but that summons has not been served, according to a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court. Edwards has not returned to North Carolina since the Bears’ trip there for a game against the Carolina Panthers, and there is no court date, according to Peter Schaffer, Edwards’ agent.

Blakney also faces a misdemeanor simple assault charge from the incident, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said. A court date is set for May, according to Blakney’s attorney, Arcangela Mazzariello.

Mazzariello told the Tribune that Blakney filed the suit because she wanted to make it clear “that this (incident) really happened.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy said in December that the team knew about the incident the night it happened and took the situation “very seriously.” He said the Bears were “in lockstep with the NFL” as the league reviewed it under the personal conduct policy.

An NFL spokesperson said in an email earlier this month that the league had completed an investigation that involved “interviews with relevant people and personnel and a review of related documents from law enforcement.” The league notified the Bears and Edwards in July that “there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

The Bears re-signed Edwards to a three-year contract worth more than $11 million in March.

Mazzariello told the Tribune that Blakney participated in an hourslong interview as part of the NFL investigation. Mazzariello said she has not yet gained access to the full investigation.

Schaffer told the Tribune he believes the NFL’s finding was important because the league “is really sensitive to this subject matter.”

A Bears official said the organization would not comment on the suit because it is an active civil case. Schaffer said he and Edwards are not interested in settling.

“The Bears did everything by the book,” Schaffer told the Tribune. “Mario did everything by the book.”

In the complaint, Blakney said she had an on-and-off romantic relationship with Edwards starting in 2012 that became verbally and physically abusive in 2015. On the night before the Bears played the Panthers in October 2020, Blakney, according to the suit, booked a room at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown, where the Bears were staying, to meet with Edwards, who was under NFL COVID-19 rules not to engage with outside parties during team travel.

According to the suit, Blakney, who said she was pregnant, said she had consensual oral sex with Edwards but he became violent when she rejected his request to have intercourse. In the complaint, she accused Edwards of yanking her off the floor, trying to put his hand down her pants, hitting her in the face after she began recording him, pulling her off the bed and causing her stomach to hit his body, twisting her nails backward, dragging her to the door of the hotel room and, after she followed and filmed him while he was leaving, hitting her on the arm as he got on the elevator. She said in the complaint she at one point hit Edwards in the side to try to free herself.

In December, Schaffer told the Tribune that Edwards had consensual sexual activity with Blakney in her hotel room but never touched her violently. Schaffer said Blakney became angry after a disagreement about the extent of their relationship, and Edwards left and went to hotel security to escape a fight.

The police report listed both Edwards and a 28-year-old woman as victims and said officers were responding to a report of “a female hitting a male with her hand and scratching his forehead.”

“Mario and I abhor domestic violence,” Schaffer said in December. “There’s no place for any violence in our society, certainly domestic violence. We would never condone it under any situation, and to Mario’s credit, he did exactly what we teach him to do — de-escalate and escape.”

According to the police report, Blakney eventually went to the hospital for her injuries, which were listed as “bruises/scratches.” She said in the suit the injuries included a concussion and trauma to her vision and abdomen. Police arrived and filed the report, but Blakney said in the complaint it was a drawn-out process to contact them because of her interactions with Bears security officers and Burton, who told her he was working off duty as Hilton security.

In the complaint, Blakney said that despite her repeated attempts to have someone call the police, Burton first retrieved four Bears employees, who were not identified by name in the suit. Blakney alleged in the complaint that Bears employees asked if she wanted or needed money, brought Edwards to her despite her wishes and falsely said publicly she was a prostitute. She said in the complaint she eventually called police herself.

This month, Schaffer disputed Blakney’s account of events, saying the Bears called the police, calmed the situation down and didn’t call her a prostitute.

“I was on every call that night and afterward,” Schaffer told the Tribune. “They did everything by the book. They bent over backward to make sure it was done by the book.”

Edwards played in the Bears game the next day, a Sunday. Blakney said in the complaint that she filed charges on Monday after she learned Edwards had accused her of assault.

The complaint also said Schaffer sent an email to Mazzariello, reminding them Edwards had “a plethora of texts, DMs, pictures, and videos” that were “most interesting and revealing.” Schaffer confirmed to the Tribune they had messages from Blakney to Edwards.

Schaffer told the Tribune he believed Blakney was making a “money play” and questioned why she has changed attorneys multiple times.

Mazzariello said at least one attorney who previously represented Blakney and one she consulted with had conflicts of interest. Both Mazzariello and Schaffer said one of Blakney’s previous attorneys was a lawyer whose website notes he has had “a client base with 17 NFL Pro Bowl invitations and two top-ten draft picks in the NFL and NBA,” including Michael Vick.

Blakney declined an interview request through Mazzariello. Last month, Blakney did an interview on “Crime Stories With Nancy Grace” in which she recounted many of the details from the complaint.

Edwards, who is in his seventh NFL season, declined an interview request through Schaffer. He has played in seven games for the Bears this season since serving an unrelated two-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.