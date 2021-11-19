ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Third Day Of Deliberations With No Verdict; MSNBC Banned After Freelancer Runs Red Light Tailing Jury Bus

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUjTb_0d0VnnLy00

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS)– Jurors have completed a third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.

Jurors have spent approximately 23 hours deliberating over the past three days. One woman juror on Thursday asked if she could take the jury instructions home with them, and the judge said she could, but could not discuss those instructions or the case itself with anyone.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the defense raised some objections – fearing the juror would be at home overanalyzing the case.

At the end of the day, defense attorney Mark Richards said this is the longest deliberation he has ever had in his career as a defense trial attorney. When asked what he thinks is going on in the jury room, he noted that the jury were sitting in two groups of six – leading to speculation that there may be a split.

The jury will return to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Meantime, the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse, after police suspected one of their freelancers of following the jury bus and trying to take pictures of the jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said James J. Morrison was questioned and ticketed after being caught following the bus used to bring jurors to and from the courthouse, suspected of trying to take pictures of the jury on Wednesday evening. In a statement, the network acknowledged Morrison was a freelancer but “never contacted or intended to contact jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them.”

Schroeder called it a “very extremely serious matter” given that the jury is being kept anonymous. The jurors are transported to and from court in a bus that has its windows covered to prevent the jury from seeing any protests outside the courthouse.

The judge said Morrison ran a red light while following the bus, and while being questioned said his boss told him to follow the jury bus, but it’s not clear why. “This is a very serious matter, and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said the incident remains under investigation, but MSNBC staff will not be allowed in the courthouse for the duration of the trial.

Kenosha Police said the man was issued several traffic violations.

“Police suspect this person was trying to photograph jurors. This incident is being investigated much further,” police said in a statement. “There was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained.”

Jurors completed a second day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict, but spent about 45 minutes reviewing video evidence from the case. Issues surrounding the video prompted the defense to call for a mistrial again.

For the first time Thursday, we got a glimpse into the minds of the 12-person jury. They submitted five handwritten questions to the court, with juror 54 identified as the presiding juror.

But no question more critical during the three days of deliberations than their request to see an enhanced drone video about two hours into their second day of deliberations on Wednesday. The video had been presented at trial earlier.

Prosecutors said jurors should be able to watch any of the videos of the shootings as many times as they want, but defense attorneys objected to allowing the jury to view drone video of Rittenhouse shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, and the defense team is seeking a mistrial over that video, claiming prosecutors provided them with a lower quality version of the video, which was improper.

“We got a compressed version, which was not of the quality that they had,” said defense attorney Corey Chirafisi. “That doesn’t strike me as fair.”

This was the second call for a mistrial, which prosecutors rebuffed and called “inappropriate.”

Prosecutors said they sent the defense the same version of the video they received, and believe because it was being transferred from a prosecutor’s Apple phone to a defense attorney’s Android phone, the file was compressed during transfer. When both sides later learned the defense had received a lower quality version of the video, prosecutors provided the defense with the higher-quality version.

Schroeder said he would let jurors watch the drone video if they want to see it, but he also wants to hear from expert witnesses outside the presence of the jury regarding the dispute over the quality of the video the defense team received, and if there are problems with the handling of the video, it could cause the case to fall apart in the event of an appeal.

Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses during two weeks of testimony.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces five felony charges in the August 2020 shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.

A total of 500 National Guard troops are standing by in case of possible unrest once a verdict is reached.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Conviction of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers undermines everything the Left said after the Rittenhouse acquittal

Three white men, Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, hunted down an unarmed black man in February of 2020, shooting at Ahmaud Arbery as he ran, barefoot, away from the truck chasing him. Travis fatally shot him and, according to Bryan, yelled out, “F***ing n*****” as Arbery took his final breaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oklahoma senator pens ‘Kyle’s Law’ for victims of ‘malicious’ prosecution after Rittenhouse case

A state senator from Oklahoma has proposed a law named after Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse that would compensate what it calls victims of “malicious prosecution,” in honour of the 18-year-old, who was acquitted on murder charges last week after shooting three people during August 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and riots in Wisconsin.State senator Nathan Dahm, a Republican, proposed “Kyle’s Law” on Tuesday. It would have the state compensate those charged with murder but found not guilty due to justifiable homicide, such as self-defence.“Kyle Rittenhouse should never have been charged. The video evidence from early on showed it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha, WI
Government
NBC News

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial exposed the problem with electing judges

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, caught a lot of shrapnel from observers over the course of the proceedings, mostly from those who felt Rittenhouse was guilty of a crime despite being found not guilty on all charges. Members of the Twitterati called him “clownish,” “dishonorable,” even a “blatant racist.”
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
milwaukeesun.com

New Rittenhouse law would hold prosecutors accountable

An Oklahoma state senator has introduced legislation that would force the state to compensate defendants accused of murder but later found not guilty due to justifiable homicide, and named it ?Kyle's law? after Kyle Rittenhouse. Introduced on Tuesday by State Senator Nathan Dahm, a Republican who is running for the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Msnbc#Jury Instructions#Freelancer#Cbs 2
heraldsun.com

Ted Nugent offers Kyle Rittenhouse lifetime supply of gun ammo. ‘Boy, did he do good’

Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted last week of two deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has a fan in outspoken rocker Ted Nugent. Rittenhouse faced five charges, including reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and intentional homicide in Anthony Huber’s death. Rittenhouse said during last week’s trial he was acting in self defense during 2020’s protests over the shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
counton2.com

Rittenhouse not entitled to bail money, former lawyer says

(NewsNation Now) — One of Kyle Rittenhouse’s former attorneys confirmed he is trying to get the $2 million he helped raise for the 18-year-old’s bail payment back for his organization, and he said tax law forbids him from simply giving it to Rittenhouse. Lin Wood, a controversial defamation attorney, raised...
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

As Kyle Rittenhouse Speaks For First Time Since Acquittal, Question Of Who Gets His $2 Million In Bail Money Is Up In The Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all criminal charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but now he is facing a new legal battle – who gets to keep the $2 million dollars bond that was posted for him? It is a tangled web of possibilities that CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar broke down on Monday night. Rittenhouse spoke to Tucker Carlson on Fox News Monday night. He slammed his former defense team – saying they let him stay in jail longer than necessary and used him as a political pawn. Now, that defense team is suddenly back in the...
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The next Kyle Rittenhouse legal battle? The $2 million bail posted after his arrest

KENOSHA, Wis. — With the ink barely dry on his acquittals, Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to face another legal battle soon over the $2 million bail posted after his arrest. Rittenhouse’s attorneys filed a motion shortly after the verdict, arguing that the money should be given to the teenager because it was raised on his behalf.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Billboard

Rage Against the Machine Slam Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Agit-rockers Rage Against the Machine issued a rare public statement on Saturday (Nov. 20) in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. After a jury cleared the 18-year-old on five charges — including intentional homicide and reckless homicide — in the killing of two protesters and the serious wounding of another during a protest following the shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, the band questioned whether justice had truly been done.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Effingham Daily News

Battle of Kyle Rittenhouse bail refund likely next

With the ink barely dry on his acquittals, Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to face another legal battle soon over the $2 million bail posted after his arrest. The Fightback Foundation — an organization run by right-wing lawyer Lin Wood — filed a motion shortly after the verdict Friday asking that the money be refunded to that group. The seven-figure amount, however, was posted by Rittenhouse’s former attorney John Pierce and included contributions that Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy, helped collect.
LAW
Daily Mail

Rittenhouse judge - who was put on the bench in 1983 by a Democratic governor - brings down gavel on trial after being slammed as a racist and weathering a torrent of abusive and menacing messages

Trial TV cameras may have focused on Kyle Rittenhouse after his acquittal, but another person in the courtroom attracted much of the spotlight during the explosive case – Judge Bruce Schroeder. The 75-year-old jurist has earned a reputation for his mix of approachability and a no-nonsense attitude that can make...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What’s next for Kyle Rittenhouse: Leaving Kenosha as college, Congress and a bitter battle over his $2m bond awaits

After avoiding a possible life behind bars, Kyle Rittenhouse left Kenosha courthouse a free man to pursue a potential life of either nursing, politics or relative anonymity.But his acquittal of first-degree intentional homicide may not end his legal woes as a battle brews over who gets the $2m raised for his bond, and his case is referred to the Department of Justice for possible federal charges.Immediately after the verdict, defence attorney Mark Richards said Mr Rittenhouse would likely leave Wisconsin, move to a new area, and fade into obscurity as the intense national media attention subsides.“He has to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

House judiciary chair calls for DOJ to review Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘A miscarriage of justice’

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee blasted the verdict released on Friday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and called for the Justice Department to review the court decision.Rep Jerry Nadler’s remarks veered sharply from the message issued by President Joe Biden, who unlike progressives said that he respected the jury’s decision.Mr Nadler tweeted after Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges that the verdict was a “miscarriage of justice” that “sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ.” “Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy