Politics

This state's governor gets paid the most, according to data

By Andrew Lisa
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

States that pay their politicians the most

Depending on the position, a politician can stand to make a good living. If you're planning to get rich on a politician’s salary, however, stay away from Maine. Their state representatives earn salaries that put them just above the federal poverty line . In other states, a single term in office would result in a pretty hefty financial haul.

Stacker ranked the most lucrative states for politicians in ascending order, using data from BallotPedia for governor salaries and data from Zippia for state representative salaries. Governor salaries are straightforward and to the point.

The path to determining state representative wages, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated. Their pay is a combination of base pay, which is estimated for 40 out of 50 states, plus per diems according to an average congressional session length—which is the period of time the representative actually spends working. When there was a wage discrepancy between a senator and representative, the lower number was used.

It's also worth noting that every state pays their representatives differently according to measures that can vary wildly immensely. Read on to find out just how many taxpayer-funded dollars your state pays its politicians.

Albany NY // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Maine

Governor wage: $70,000
State representative wage: $14,100

Nicholas Henderson // Flickr

#49. Arkansas

Governor wage: $86,890
State representative wage: $46,150

Changlc // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Colorado

Governor wage: $90,000
State representative wage: $41,880

Gage Skidmore // Flickr

#47. Arizona

Governor wage: $95,000
State representative wage: $28,200

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Oregon

Governor wage: $98,600
State representative wage: $34,920

Aviper2k7 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Kansas

Governor wage: $99,636
State representative wage: $9,315

Samir Luther // Wikimedia Commons

#44. South Dakota

Governor wage: $104,002
State representative wage: $11,160

Bradlyons // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Wyoming

Governor wage: $105,000
State representative wage: $7,770

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Nebraska

Governor wage: $105,000
State representative wage: $21,675

Florencebballer // Wikimedia Commons

#41. South Carolina

Governor wage: $106,078
State representative wage: $10,400

Martin Kraft // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Montana

Governor wage: $108,167
State representative wage: $8,730

Robert Cutts // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Utah

Governor wage: $109,470
State representative wage: $16,785

N salazar // Wikimedia Commons

#38. New Mexico

Governor wage: $110,000
State representative wage: $7,425

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Indiana

Governor wage: $111,688
State representative wage: $38,180

Maxbatt // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Idaho

Governor wage: $119,000
State representative wage: $16,684

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Minnesota

Governor wage: $119,850
State representative wage: $39,541

Jim Bowen // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Alabama

Governor wage: $119,950
State representative wage: $42,849

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#33. North Dakota

Governor wage: $121,679
State representative wage: $8,280

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#32. New Hampshire

Governor wage: $121,896
State representative wage: $100

CHUCK KELLY // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Mississippi

Governor wage: $122,160
State representative wage: $22,513

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Rhode Island

Governor wage: $129,210
State representative wage: $15,171

Richard Rutter // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Louisiana

Governor wage: $130,000
State representative wage: $30,600

Ashton B Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Iowa

Governor wage: $130,000
State representative wage: $40,540

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Florida

Governor wage: $130,273
State representative wage: $37,437

RebelAt // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Missouri

Governor wage: $133,821
State representative wage: $35,915

RXUYDC // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kentucky

Governor wage: $138,012
State representative wage: $14,850

DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Georgia

Governor wage: $139,339
State representative wage: $24,262

Orchidus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. North Carolina

Governor wage: $141,265
State representative wage: $13,951

Cliff // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hawaii

Governor wage: $143,748
State representative wage: $68,004

Vijay Kumar Koulampet // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wisconsin

Governor wage: $144,423
State representative wage: $50,950

Jay Galvin // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Alaska

Governor wage: $145,000
State representative wage: $70,470

Skeezix1000 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Vermont

Governor wage: $145,538
State representative wage: $14,712

James Johnson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Oklahoma

Governor wage: $147,000
State representative wage: $38,400

Alexander Smith // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ohio

Governor wage: $148,886
State representative wage: $60,584

Amadscientist // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Nevada

Governor wage: $149,573
State representative wage: $23,400

Daniel Mayer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Texas

Governor wage: $150,000
State representative wage: $20,500

O Palsson // Flickr

#14. West Virginia

Governor wage: $150,000
State representative wage: $27,860

Frederickverillo // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Connecticut

Governor wage: $150,000
State representative wage: $28,000

Thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commoons

#12. Maryland

Governor wage: $150,000
State representative wage: $58,257

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Massachusetts

Governor wage: $151,800
State representative wage: $64,533

San906 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Michigan

Governor wage: $159,300
State representative wage: $71,685

SounderBruce // Flickr

#9. Washington

Governor wage: $166,891
State representative wage: $51,706

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Delaware

Governor wage: $171,000
State representative wage: $44,541

Asilvero // Wikimedia Commons

#7. California

Governor wage: $173,987
State representative wage: $97,197

Skip Plitt - C'ville Photography // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Virginia

Governor wage: $175,000
State representative wage: $26,100

Lowlova // Wikimedia Commons

#5. New Jersey

Governor wage: $175,000
State representative wage: $49,000

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Illinois

Governor wage: $177,412
State representative wage: $67,836

wadester16 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. New York

Governor wage: $179,000
State representative wage: $79,500

Ken L. // Flickr

#2. Tennessee

Governor wage: $181,980
State representative wage: $38,704

Ad Meskens // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pennsylvania

Governor wage: $187,818
State representative wage: $85,339

