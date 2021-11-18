Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

UPDATED: Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features to users globally: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available on both free and subscription tiers.

Lyrics will be available in-app for the majority of Spotify’s library. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch , which says its catalog has “over 8 million” lyrics. Meanwhile, Spotify says it hosts more than 70 million songs. According to Musixmatch CEO Max Ciociola, the 70 million tracks on Spotify aren’t all unique — and he says his company provides lyrics for 98% of the Spotify catalog.

Users can see the lyrics scroll as they listen to a song and can also share selected lyrics on social platforms. “With access to the world’s lyrics right from Spotify, listeners will now be able to cultivate deeper connections to the music and artists they love without even leaving the app,” the company said in announcing the feature.

Previously, Spotify has offered a “Behind the Lyrics” feature for select songs powered by Genius , which shows both song lyrics and the backstory behind individual tracks.

Spotify’s lyrics feature is available beginning Nov. 18 in 28 additional markets, including the U.S. The streamer has made real-time lyrics available in 26 markets since mid-2020, including in Brazil, Hong Kong, India and Mexico.

The feature is available on iOS and Android devices, desktop computers, and connected-TV and gaming consoles including Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung and LG smart TVs. It also will be available on the Spotify app for Comcast Xfinity and Sky.

According to a Spotify survey of U.S. consumers conducted last month, lyrics have a strong emotional resonance. Some 61% of Americans say they have cried while listening to lyrics (72% of women vs. 48% of men) and 50% of those 18-34 say they have been embarrassed by singing the wrong lyrics to a song.

Here’s how to turn on lyrics on Spotify:

On the Spotify mobile app

1. Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song.

2. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

3. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing.

4. To share, tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share via third-party platforms.

On the Spotify desktop app

1. From the “Now Playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing.

2. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time while the song plays.

On the Spotify TV app

1. Open the “Now Playing View” on a song.

2. Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and select if you want to enable Lyrics.

3. Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.