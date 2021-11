Oh hello there, Hacker, I think it’s time, once more, for you and I to recognize the fabulous tech creatures that entertain, inspire, enlighten, and amuse us on the internet. It could be your favourite lecturer, your favourite DIY couple, your favourite life hacks TikTok star, your strange family member, teacher, friend, pet, or honestly maybe it’s you. You are allowed to inspire yourself. It’s called motivation. Nominate this human for a Noonies Award!

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO