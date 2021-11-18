The Chelsea Groton Foundation Passes $5 Million in Giving Since Founding – Following Approval of $255K in Grants During Fall Giving Cycle
GROTON, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This fall, the Chelsea Groton Foundation provided $255,827 to 45 non-profit organizations from Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Foundation has given over $500,000 in grants in 2021 alone, and over $5 million to the community since its founding. Supporting organizations that...www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0