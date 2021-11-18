ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

The Chelsea Groton Foundation Passes $5 Million in Giving Since Founding – Following Approval of $255K in Grants During Fall Giving Cycle

By Chelsea Groton Bank
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

GROTON, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This fall, the Chelsea Groton Foundation provided $255,827 to 45 non-profit organizations from Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Foundation has given over $500,000 in grants in 2021 alone, and over $5 million to the community since its founding. Supporting organizations that...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Gulf Coast Community Foundation approves $11 million in grants to local groups, nursing school

VENICE, Fla. — Some bay area community organizations are getting a boost with much-needed funding for their programs. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently approved nearly $11 million in grants, including nearly $7 million in grants from donor-advised funds, as well as $612,671 in scholarship awards. The awarding of the grants and scholarships happened at the foundation's first meeting of the fiscal year, in late October 2021.
VENICE, FL
The Day

Chelsea Groton Bank names new EVP, CFO

Richard Sudol recently joined Chelsea Groton Bank as executive vice president and chief financial officer. In addition to oversight of the bank’s financials, Sudol will have management responsibility for the bank’s Technology Department. Most recently, Sudol served as CFO at Connex Credit Union in North Haven, and previously spent eight...
GROTON, CT
Mining Journal

Foundation gives grants to west end groups

CHAMPION — The West End Health Foundation’s philanthropic activities were on display on Wednesday at the Wawonowin Country Club. A Business After Hours event was held through the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce in which Programmatic Grant recipients from the foundation were announced. Doug Russell, foundation manager of the West...
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, MI
JC Post

Sunderland Foundation gives $1 million dollars for renovated health center

The Sunderland Foundation has committed $1,000,000 to advance health care for Kansas youth. Their gift has enhanced the newly renovated Health Center at Rock Springs Ranch. The Sunderland Foundation’s vision to provide support for the community through higher education and health facilities aligns with Kansas 4-H’s mission to meet the social, emotional, and physical needs of youth. 4-H also provides immersive experiences, fosters innovation, and enhances accessibility with a commitment to access, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Local foundation plans Day of Giving

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The National Day of Giving is coming up at the end of the month with a new foundation group. The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc., an independent, tax-exempt foundation serving the Punxsutawney area, will participate in the 2021 National Day of Giving on Nov. 30, hosting a collective fundraising event locally.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
sarasotamagazine.com

Barancik Foundation Board Approves $2.4 Million in Grants

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation board recently approved $2.4 million in grants. The funding will be used to create workforce pipelines, support health equity efforts, and boost work to promote diversity, equity and access through the arts. $450,000 was granted to State College of Florida Foundation for the development...
SARASOTA, FL
PennLive.com

‘Extraordinary Give’ exceeds $15.8 million in charitable giving

More than $15.8 million was raised as of midnight by the the 2021 ‘Extraordinary Give,’ according to the organization’s website. The one-day event aims to fundraise critical financial support for local organizations that serve the local community. Dozens of community sponsors pitched in to support the effort donating more than...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charitable Organizations#Community Bank#Non Profit Organizations#Charity#Health And Human Services#Furniture Bank#Norwich Free Academy#Ncdc#Global City Norwich#Chelsea Groton Bank
The Progress-Index

Cameron Foundation's latest $860,000 grant cycle helps fund 25 organizations in the Tri-Cities

PETERSBURG - The Cameron Foundation awarded $863,021 in grants to local organizations and nonprofits across a wide array of fields and priorities. Previous grant cycles have targeted issues like food security and public health. This most recent grant cycle in October focused on organizations across the Foundation's six funding interests - health and human services, education, community and economic development, arts and culture, historic preservation and conservation.
PETERSBURG, VA
NHPR

Give Back NH: Homeland Heroes Foundation

Homeland Heroes Foundation is a multi-service non-profit organization based in Salem, New Hampshire that serves veterans across the Northeast. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today. The following audio postcard takes us to a Veteran's Appreciation...
SALEM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Charities
WVNews

YCF awards more than $130,000 in grants during Community Foundation Week

MORGANTOWN — With a packed Hotel Morgan ballroom watching Friday, Patty Showers Ryan announced the distribution of grants totaling more than $130,000 to 27 area charitable organizations to coincide with National Community Foundation Week. Ryan is the president of Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, whose mission is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
richlandsource.com

Richland Gives offers $100,000 in grant prize incentives

MANSFIELD -- This is the seventh year the Richland County Foundation will host Richland Gives. Since its inception in 2015, Richland Gives has raised $1,435,869. This year the Foundation will offer $100,000 in grant prize incentives to registered Richland County charities. Richland Gives is designed to encourage people to contribute...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
State College

Giving Circle members grant $23,000 to local nonprofits

STATE COLLEGE — Members of Centre Foundation’s Giving Circle gathered at Axemann Brewery on Nov. 9 for their annual reception and to hear presentations from three local nonprofit organizations: Centre Helps, Go ReEntry Specialists and Jana Marie Foundation. Each year, Giving Circle members pool their resources to create grants for...
CHARITIES
socialwhirl.com

Orchid Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation Contributes a Record $247,500 in Grants to 20 Nonprofits and Two Leadership Grants

Orchid surpasses $1 million in giving in the last seven years. (Featured photo: Orchid Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation Executive Committee (left to right): Mylinh Luong, Chair; Jean Chao, Treasurer; Gowri Sharma, Grants Committee Chair; Radhika Zaveri, Secretary/Communications Chair; and Arang Cistulli, Membership Chair. )*. Orchid Giving Circle at...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy