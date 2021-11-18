The Chelsea Groton Foundation Passes $5 Million in Giving Since Founding – Following Approval of $255K in Grants During Fall Giving Cycle

VENICE, Fla. — Some bay area community organizations are getting a boost with much-needed funding for their programs. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently approved nearly $11 million in grants, including nearly $7 million in grants from donor-advised funds, as well as $612,671 in scholarship awards. The awarding of the grants and scholarships happened at the foundation's first meeting of the fiscal year, in late October 2021.

