Duquesne, PA

Duquesne lights up with Night of Lights celebration

By The Duquesne Duke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the first bitter winds of winter sweeping through A-Walk, students were filled with anticipation as they waited for a dazzling array of festive lights to appear across campus. Amid the excited crowd, the voices of carolers rang out in celebration. With a flip of the switch, President Ken Gormley kicked...

Light-Up Night will kick off holiday season in Elizabeth

Santa will arrive in Elizabeth in a horse-drawn carriage Thursday as the community celebrates Light-Up Night. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
ELIZABETH, PA
Frontiersman

Bright Up the Night holiday light display opens Thanksgiving at the fair

Bright Up the Night, Alaska’s largest drive-through holiday light display, returns to the Alaska State Fair for a 29-night run, beginning on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, through Jan. 1. Tickets to the event are on sale at alaskastatefair.org. The light display, presented by AT&T, features more than 70 different light displays...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Parades Celebrate The Start Of The Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The entire region of Western Pennsylvania is celebrating the start of the holiday season this weekend. Folks in McKeesport turned out in droves for the 56th Salute to Santa parade. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) In addition to the bands and floats, the city also crowned the princess and queen of the parade, doing it outside this year after COVID-19 concerns canceled the annual holiday party. The holiday spirit was also alive in well in Greensburg on Saturday for the city’s annual parade. This year, healthcare workers took center stage, leading the parade as grand marshals. City leaders say it’s a way for the community to recognize the work of healthcare professionals and the work they do during the pandemic. Lawrence County rang in the holidays too, with the return of its annual holiday parade. The festivities were kicked off Saturday and culminated with the lighting of a brand new tree in downtown New Castle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Voice

Aurora Winter Lights 2021

At estimated 7,000 celebrants attended in downtown Aurora Friday, Nov. 19 at the annual Winter Lights Celebration. The holiday season started in grand style in the State’s second-largest city, with Winter Lights , which included a parade surrounded by colorful lights and sing-along with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Then, mayor Richard Irvin was joined by Little Mr. and Miss Aurora to flip the switch and light the Christmas tree.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Tree Lighting Event Kicks Off Holiday Season In Chicago, Along With Other Festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is less than a week until Thanksgiving, but Chicago was already focused about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday – most notably the city’s tree lighting. Crowds gathered in Millennium Park to watch the 51-foot blue spruce from Logan Square spring to its fully-lit splendor. This year’s event expended throughout the entire park, with a main stage in the great lawn. The Christmas tree lighting was followed by fireworks and many performances – including acts by Cirque du Soleil performers, and carols by R&B singer Brian McKnight. People came from all over the Chicago area to be part of the festivities. There was also an art market, a café, and more to do – with activities spread out all over the park. Meanwhile nearby, people also strapped on pairs of skates and head to the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon. It’s now open. In partnership with Immersive Van Gogh Chicago – the ice will feature designs inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers.” The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon will be open through March 13 – but you do need to make reservations to get on the ice.
CHICAGO, IL
The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown's Light Up Night will ring in Christmas season

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Capture the magic of the holiday season with activities in downtown Johnstown. Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its Hometown Christmas Stroll & Light Up Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Central Park area. “Last year, we created the concept of the stroll in...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Your complete guide to Light Up Night events

With Light Up Night happening for 59 years, it was natural that we took it just a little bit for granted. Then came 2020, year of the pandemic, and all we got for the holiday was Dark Night. Now, as we emerge from that darkness, the annual tradition that rings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Destin Log

Downtown Christmas lights are coming! Fort Walton Beach’s Light Up the Night scheduled Nov. 26

Mark your calendars for Fort Walton Beach’s Light Up the Night event on Friday, Nov. 26, when the Downtown Christmas Lights and the Landing Christmas Tree will shine for the first time this holiday season. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at the Landing with Christmas music, a visit and storybook reading from Santa, and a message from Mayor Dick Rynearson.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
canbyfirst.com

Light Up the Night Parade, Event Returns to Downtown Canby

The traditional kickoff of the holiday season will be back in person and at full strength this year, as the Light Up the Night parade and event returns to downtown Canby. The 20th annual iteration of the popular tree-lighting event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The...
CANBY, OR
hourdetroit.com

Celebrate the Holidays with the Detroit Tree Lighting and Light Up Beacon Park

A night of holiday cheer is coming to downtown Detroit. On Nov. 19, locals can enjoy tree lightings, entertainment, shopping, food, and more. Considered the “official kick-off” to the holiday season, the 18th annual Detroit Tree Lighting events are scheduled from 5 p.m. to midnight. The 65-foot Norway spruce, located in Campus Martius Park, will be decked out with ornaments and 20,000 LED multi-colored lights. Santa will down the honors of counting down to the tree lighting.
DETROIT, MI
Houston Chronicle

Festive night helps light up holidays in The Woodlands

All was merry and bright at Market Street-The Woodlands as the holiday season kicked off with a soaring, 70-foot Christmas tree synchronized to twinkling lights and holiday music Thursday night. Sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital-The Woodlands, the tree lighting attracted hundreds to witness the first “performance” of Market Street’s Christmas...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Beaver County Times

Light-Up nights to make Beaver Valley towns festive

Pretty, festive and somehow soothing, there's just something special about a downtown awash in Christmas lights. You can get your holiday spirit energized at these local light-up nights:. Beaver Light-Up Night. Food trucks will be parked on Third Street, while the main stage — between The Hostess Shoppe and Starbucks...
BEAVER, PA
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh prepares for Light Up Night event

If Duquesne’s “Night of Lights” wasn’t enough to get you into the holiday spirit, Highmark’s Light Up Night is fast approaching — and it’s bigger, better and brighter than years past. For its 60th anniversary, Highmark Light Up Night will be making its long-awaited return on Nov. 20 with live...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Community Policy