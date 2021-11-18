ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finch

New Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Sapochnik (Repo Men) directs this family-friendly charmer about an ailing robotics engineer named Finch Weinberg, who lives with his dog, Goodyear (Seamus), and a robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) that he created to take care of the dog after his inevitable death. Finch knows his days are numbered. Though...

MovieWeb

Tom Hanks Breaks Apple TV+ Record with Finch

Tom Hanks has done it again for Apple TV+, with new sci-fi drama Finch bringing in a record audience for the streaming platform and blowing away Hanks' previous exclusive Apple movie, Greyhound, in the process. Although Apple doesn't divulge their viewing figures, sources have said that the apocalyptic movie has become the most-watched film on the platform ahead of the World War II thriller that Hanks delivered last year. According to insiders, Finch was released in over 100 countries on Friday and over the course of the weekend brought in the highest viewer numbers for a debut in the two years since the streamer launched in 2019.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Finch’ Director Miguel Sapochnik Reveals the Original Ending of the Movie and Why They Changed It

With Finch now streaming on AppleTV, I recently spoke with director Miguel Sapochnik about making the post-apocalyptic science-fiction drama starring Tom Hanks. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Finch takes place ten years after a solar flare has destroyed the ozone layer and left our planet dealing with extreme weather and ultraviolet radiation that makes sunlight deadly. One of the few survivors of the apocalypse is Finch (Hanks), a robotics engineer that has been living in an underground bunker with his dog, Goodyear. Realizing he only has so much time left, Finch has spent his final years building a robot (Caleb Landry Jones) to make sure his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. But when a deadly storm approaches their location, the unlikely family must set out on a road trip to find a new place to live.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Finch Review: Chappie Meets The Apocalypse

Tom Hanks’ latest effort is a road movie across a post-apocalyptic landscape in the unmemorable Finch. Hank stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar event that has decimated the planet. In a surface environment where seconds exposed to the sun’s rays lead to severe burns, Finch hunkers down in an underground bunker with his sole companions – a WALL-E-like robot pal and his dog, Goodyear.
MOVIES
dailyjournal.net

Scott McDaniel: Humanity endures in post-apocalyptic ‘Finch’

Apple TV+’s new post-apocalyptic film is “Castaway” meets “WALL-E,” and that makes for a touching survival story about what makes us human. Tom Hanks is “Finch,” a robotics engineer and one of the few people on earth to survive a solar flare that wiped out most of the planet. Severe radiation and temperatures around 150 degrees force him to stay underground, except when he ventures out to scavenge for food wearing a protective suit. He’s not totally alone, joined by his lovable dog Goodyear and the robots he creates.
MOVIES
localsyr.com

Brian Miller Reviews “Finch”

Movie Reviewer Brian Miller shares his feedback on the film Finch, starring Tom Hanks. Finch is only available exclusively on Apple TV Plus.
MOVIES
MacRumors Forums

Apple TV+ Movie 'Finch' Sets New Opening Weekend Record

Apple TV+ movie "Finch" set a new viewer record on the streaming service, according to Deadline. Citing unnamed sources with knowledge of how well ‌Apple TV+‌ content performs, Deadline says that "Finch" had the largest opening weekend ever on ‌Apple TV+‌. Starring Tom Hanks, "Finch" tells the story of a...
TV & VIDEOS
ithinkdiff.com

Tom Hanks’ new movie ‘Finch’ becomes the most watched film on Apple TV+

Apple Tv+’s new drama movie ‘Finch’ starring Tom Hanks premiered on Friday, November 5, 2021. Deadline reports that the film was a massive hit for the service, which set new audience records. “Finch” is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powel, and is produced by Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, and others.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac

The new Tom Hanks film ‘Finch’ is Apple’s most popular film premiere to date

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Apple told Deadline that last weekend’s debut of the Tom Hanks movie ‘Finch’ was its biggest ever. As usual, it isn’t releasing firm numbers but the company said Finch drove the biggest opening weekend for Apple TV ever. The previous most popular Apple Original Films premiere was Tom Hanks’ submarine war movie ‘Greyhound’, released last year.
MOVIES
Deadline

Apple Loving Tom Hanks As New Release ‘Finch’ Eclipses ‘Greyhound’ To Become Streamer’s Most Watched Film Opening

EXCLUSIVE: Apple’s just opened Tom Hanks-starrer Finch has set audience records for Apple TV+ since it debuted on the service last Friday. While Apple isn’t generally transparent about audience number specifics, insiders said that the Miguel Sapochnik-directed apocalyptic drama became Apple TV+’s most watch film by eclipsing Hanks’ previous Apple film, the WWII thriller Greyhound. Apple would not divulge specific numbers but sources said that Finch premiered in over 100 countries, more than doubled its opening day audience as the weekend progressed, and generated the largest opening weekend ever on the two-year old Apple TV+. Apple TV+ has been on a roll,...
MOVIES
