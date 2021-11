Holiday season is upon us. While you may be thinking it’s a little early for Xmas you might be right, however, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are big holiday shopping days so if you’re planning on getting a game or two because of the upcoming holiday deals then the GSG gang has a few games that you shouldn’t use a subscription service like Game Pass or Playstation Now to play. No knock to either service, they’re both great but these games are games you should own because they’re that good and they offer so much replay value that leaving it to be played on a subscription service that may ultimately remove it in time isn’t what you want.

