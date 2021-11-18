ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

White House says billions available for heat, power aid for needy this winter

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFtNB_0d0VlGLh00

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that it's offering several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, and calling on power companies to avoid shutting off service to needy Americans over the coming months.

The move is intended to avoid "devastating" utility terminations and takes the aid funds from the American Rescue Plan, which was passed early this year.

The plan makes available several programs that state and local utility companies can use to help needy customers.

"States and localities have the flexibility to use Fiscal Recovery Funds to help deliver energy relief to families, including for middle-class households that may not be eligible for programs directed to the lowest income consumers," the White House said in a statement.

"The White House also calls on utility companies that receive public dollars to prevent devastating utility shut-offs this winter and help expedite the delivery of unprecedented federal aid."

Officials said, for example, the pandemic-era Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has up to $4 billion available to help several million U.S. households and the Emergency Rental Assistance program has $21.5 billion to help renters.

The White House said utilities must be proactive in using the programs so those who need help this winter can receive it. The Treasury Department will assist in identifying people eligible for available programs.

"Utilities and energy providers should inform customers of energy assistance programs, screen customers for benefits eligibility, and facilitate referrals to available benefits programs prior to any shut-offs," the White House added.

"Energy providers should be critical partners by proactively working to establish the processes and data-sharing relationships needed to speed benefits to their eligible customers as quickly as possible."

Comments / 28

low profile
4d ago

Not too long ago the United States was self-sufficient concerning energy. But Joe swished his crayon on day one, and that all went away.

Reply(4)
19
Max Powers
3d ago

So my rates increase yet again. And the DNC main voter base will continue to get there freebies. Got it. Remember when energy, goods,and services actually decreased... 3 years seems so long ago

Reply(1)
12
Birdy Velow
3d ago

everything is getting too expensive thanks to the president for killing low income people that is struggling what kind of devil president you guys have.

Reply
9
Related
Reuters

White House to announce Federal Reserve decision on Monday -Punchbowl News

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday will announce its decision on whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be nominated to a second term leading the U.S. central bank, Punchbowl News reported. The news outlet, citing multiple unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, gave no...
POTUS
mynews13.com

Biden admin. flags funds to aid Americans with home heating costs

The White House on Thursday launched an effort to help with the higher cost of home heating this year, flagging funds allocated in the COVID relief bill that can be used to help lower-income Americans to pay utility bills and calling on energy companies to work with vulnerable households. As...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Americans#The American Rescue Plan#The Treasury Department#Utilities#Energy
FOXBusiness

Democrats keep pushing policies that make it easy for inflation to catch fire

On Nov. 10, government statistics confirmed what most people already knew from their daily lives: prices are rising. They are rising fast and rising everywhere. The consumer price index for October, the government’s measure of how much people pay for various goods and services, rose 6.2% from the year earlier, the fastest price increase in over 30 years. Prices rose virtually across the board, but price increases were particularly acute for things that people need most: food and energy.
BUSINESS
Axios

White House to publicize requests to break "buy American" rule

The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.
POTUS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Winter heating bills loom as the next inflation threat

With consumers already dealing with the fastest price increases in decades, another unwelcome uptick is on the horizon: a widely expected increase in winter heating bills. After plunging during the pandemic as the global economy slowed, energy prices have roared upward. Natural gas, used to heat almost half of U.S. households, has almost doubled in price since this time last year. The price of crude oil — which deeply affects the 10% of households that rely on heating oil and propane during the winter — has soared by similarly eye-popping levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
thecentersquare.com

Energy secretary: Expect to pay significantly more to heat your homes this winter

(The Center Square) – Americans should expect to pay significantly more to heat their homes this winter, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says. When asked in a Sunday interview on CNN if energy costs would go up, she said, “Yes, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year. We are in a slightly beneficial position, certainly relative to Europe, because their chokehold of natural gas is significant. They’ll pay five times higher.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Looming rise in cost of home-heating fuel puts White House on defensive

The Biden administration is considering shutting down another oil pipeline, this time in Michigan, even as Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm — the state’s former governor — conceded that heating prices will spike this winter. White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the administration‘s environmental review of Michigan’s Line...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Money for families to pay for heating and other utilities to be distributed

(AP) – The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of […]
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

House passes $1.7 trillion spending package: 6 healthcare takeaways

The House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion spending package Nov. 19 aimed at expanding social services and programs ranging from healthcare to education. The House voted 220-213 to pass the Build Back Better Act. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is likely to be revised. The Senate is hoping for a vote before the end of the year, according to NBC News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy