ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

By Heather Newgen
EatThis
EatThis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LekYL_0d0VkSwe00
Stuart Isett for Fortune Brainstorm Health

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

Virus Expert Says COVID-19 Won't End Soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Snisz_0d0VkSwe00
Shutterstock

As much as we want this pandemic to end, Osterholm says it's here for quite awhile. "I do know that this virus is not going to leave us anytime soon. I do have real concern about the variants. What does that mean? How dynamic this virus transmission is what is going on right now with the white- tailed in this country where we have evidence now that a large proportion of the 25 million white-tailed deer in this country have gotten infected from humans. Are we going to see new variants develop in that animal population or other animal populations and spill back into humans? We don't know. And so I think the challenge we have is just keeping an open mind and understanding that as we share this information with the public, we have to put all the qualifiers on it. What do we know? Well, we do know that vaccines make an incredible difference in who lives and dies. They make an incredible difference in what happens in our ICU's. And again, listening to the opening of this segment right now, I can't say enough about the people who are up so much to work day in and day out in these ICU. It's remarkable. I mean, they're as much heroes as anybody could ever imagine. So we don't know, though, a lot of things about when will this virus possibly see new variants develop? When will we understand whether there's durable immunity? I want to know is my booster that I got a month ago going to protect me six months from now? I don't know, and what's going to happen globally. I don't know that either, but I can tell you, we're going to continue to see lots of transmission for the foreseeable future. And we can either decide we have to deal with this virus, or we can decide we're done with it. But if we do the latter, I promise you, the virus will remind us. It is not done with us."

2

Get Your Booster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7srh_0d0VkSwe00
Shutterstock

Medical experts say getting a booster has become increasingly important in fighting off COVID-19 and Osterholm is encouraging everyone to get one. He says, "I think the other issue to note though, is as you pointed out, is that this one of the reasons we want people to get boosters is that as time goes on, there is surely some waning immunity that's occurring 6, 8, 10 months after the initial series. And so to minimize the risk of breakthrough cases in that group, we still want people to get boosters." He adds, "I can tell you right now that boosters when given within days already show increased protection back to that original level that one ones had when they had the original two dose series with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one dose that they had with the J & J vaccine. So you surely do recapture that protective effect from the vaccines, the challenge we're going to have, and we just have to be straightforward and say six months from now, we'll find out, we're hopeful that in fact, protection will be longer lived than that, but, you know, hope's not a strategy. And so again, this is one of those, what I call evolving science moments, where we study, we learn, we implement, we study, we learn, and we're going to be doing that with these vaccines. But in the meantime, there's no reason not to get the vaccine because of waning immunity. That's a very important point."

3

Natural Immunity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMXmi_0d0VkSwe00
iStock

Osterholm says, "nobody wants to necessarily get 'natural immunity' from infection. And the reason for that is of course, the obvious: you want to survive the infection. In Minnesota right now the number of deaths is a real challenge. But in addition, we see an increasing number of people who are developing infection, who then go onto develop long COVID. This complicated chronic fatigue syndrome, like the picture that is really a challenge for many people and their health status. So I think from that perspective, we surely don't want people to get infected, but if you do get infected, what is your protection? And the data are really becoming increasingly clear that there is some protection. So we should acknowledge that and, and appreciate that for a period of time, you do have protection. But what we've also shown is that protection wanes also. And in fact, in several studies, now the data are clear that those who were infected and then get at least one dose of additional vaccine actually have a much longer and more protective period than those who are infected only. And then at risk of reinfection. So the bottom line message is good, I'm glad you survived. I hope you don't have long COVID, but that definitely you should still get vaccinated."

4

Was Lifting the Travel Ban a Good Idea?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9zVy_0d0VkSwe00
Shutterstock

With Minnesota numbers rising and certain European countries going into lockdown again, Osterholm says of the new travel guidelines, "one of the problems in dealing with COVID is it moves so quickly that you may embark upon a new public policy that is responding to what was happening yesterday or last week only to see it change this week. The challenge is right now Europe and the United States are the two hottest spots in the world. And so the question becomes is that the right time to make that move? I can't say that it is or isn't, but I can say that something we have to be mindful of. I think the challenge we're having also is even within the United States right now some of the lowest rates we're seeing anywhere in the country, we're in those Southern Sunbelt states that got hit hard in July, August, and September. And as we've seen with this Delta variant and some locations or major spikes in cases, and then very significant reductions that seem to stay low. Minnesota is part of the upper Midwest model, where we actually had increasing cases in late September to early to mid October. Then the numbers plateaued and started to come down, everyone breathed a sigh of relief, and then only to see these numbers jump way high again. And this is what we've seen. In Europe in terms of the United Kingdom, that same model. Last point, I think that to address the European issue, these countries that are seeing severe challenges right now, Germany, Central Austria, they're at vaccination levels 10 to 20% higher than we have here in the United States and specifically in many counties in Minnesota. So if you can imagine the challenges that they're having right now, think what that bodes for here in Minnesota, in terms of what we could expect over the days and weeks ahead."

5

When Will the Surge Stop in Minnesota?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Tdnd_0d0VkSwe00
iStock

Osterholm says, "I have some colleagues who have answers to when things will happen and not happen. I also tend to suggest you need to be careful of that because they also have a bridge to sell you. We don't know, we have to be honest about that. What will happen? I can't explain to you why the case occurrence in the upper Midwest or for that matter what we're seeing in the four corners area is different than what we saw earlier in the summer in the south. I still can't explain to you why New York city and LA have not lit up at all with the Delta surge, although that may be changing based on data just in the last couple of days. So one of the things we do know though, whenever a surge occurs, whenever case numbers go up, precipitously, how, whatever the pattern will be, the one thing that makes a difference in how high that surge gets, how many cases occur is what is your level of vaccination? So vaccination doesn't necessarily mean that the surge starts. It doesn't mean it stops, but it has everything to do with the impact that that surge has in your community."

6

Pandemic of the Unvaccinated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiKJL_0d0VkSwe00
Shutterstock

Osterholm has publicly said this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and talked about that with MPR. "Well, it's in part leading to that, but we have to, again, emphasize that right now you have an 11 fold increased risk of becoming a case. If you're not vaccinated, you have up to a 20 fold increased risk of being hospitalized, seriously ill and dying if you're not vaccinated. So that still is a very critical part of our pandemic."

7

How to Stay Safe Out There

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36regP_0d0VkSwe00
Shutterstock

Follow the public health fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—get vaccinated ASAP; if you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear an N95 face mask, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 59

Citizen AZ
3d ago

Any person with logic and common sense knew from the beginning that this is a virus we will have to learn to live with. All the political nonsense is hurting us more than helping us. These vaccines are enough to keep people from dying, that’s it. Not stop it. So choose carefully as these vaccines aren’t for everyone and are not safe for everyone. I’m vaccinated, had mild symptoms, but I don’t trust it on my little kids yet. They handle the flu vaccine well but that’s been around and studied for a while now. Perfected if you say. Anyhow, be careful be safe continue to live, don’t hinder peoples freedoms

Reply(1)
66
Mike James
3d ago

first off, they are by no means "experts" . cause if they were, they'd have actually developed a vaccine that works instead of this concoction of crap they keep trying to force into everyone. they maybe well versed within in their field of practice or study giving them knowledge most of us don't have, but never call them experts especially when they continually lie to further facilitate the narrative.

Reply(1)
27
Christ Chronk
4d ago

you mean you.not going to stop tell. people lie we tired of this game our eye open we see what you guys trying to do we see

Reply(3)
29
Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This New Warning

Yes, the coronavirus pandemic is getting tiresome for us all, and hope is on the horizon, with vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 approved last week, and certain new therapeutics helping to prevent hospitalizations and death. Yet it's not going away anytime soon. Cases are plateauing at 70,000 a day. More than 1,000 Americans die daily. Concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NPR this morning to address Americans. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Mpr News#Covid#Icu
Best Life

Get a Different Booster If You Got This Vaccine, Virus Experts Say

After weeks of deliberations between advisory committees and agencies, booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have finally been authorized in the U.S. The millions of people now eligible for additional doses are likely weighing their options, after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also chose to authorize a mix-and-match approach, in which recipients are free to choose from any of the three boosters, no matter which vaccine they got initially. Health officials are not currently recommending one booster over another, as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said that the agency "will not articulate a preference." But some virus experts are comfortable sharing their opinions on the matter.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Virus Expert Warns You Need to Do This to Avoid COVID After Vaccination

As COVID continues to circulate in the U.S., unvaccinated people are still most at risk for getting sick. Compared with those who haven't gotten the shot, fully vaccinated people have overall a much lower chance of getting hospitalized or dying because of the virus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But even as the vaccines' protection against severe COVID stays strong, their ability to fight off infection altogether has waned over time and in the face of more transmissible variants, leading to breakthrough COVID cases. There was a rate of more than 100 fully vaccinated people per 100,000 getting COVID through August and September, per the CDC. That doesn't mean vaccinated individuals can't do something right now to increase their protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are down but are at levels that would have been jaw-dropping just last year. And with 64 million Americans still left unvaccinated, and others confused about when to get their boosters, the "end" of the pandemic seems far, far away. To tell you how to be safe today, and when to get your booster (or to vaccinate your kids), CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Fox News Sunday yesterday. Read on for the life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Best Life

This Is How Dangerous the Next COVID Variant Will Be, Experts Predict

The COVID-19 pandemic has had no shortage of twists and turns since it began. Time and time again, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has reminded us that even significant leaps in progress can be erased by a simple change in its makeup that makes it easier to spread, more virulent, or both. From the first sign of the Beta variant to the arrival and spread of Delta, the number of case counts and the level of concerns over the effectiveness of existing vaccines has hinged on how the pathogen adapts and changes over time. But could it possibly get worse? According to experts, the next COVID variant we face may be different, but it's not likely to be much more dangerous or deadly than what we've already seen, Salon reports.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of This Existing Threat

The coronavirus will remain a threat as long as 64 million people remain unvaccinated. So how can you stay safe out there? And should you still be concerned? (Yes, unfortunately.) Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to Roop Raj of Fox 2 Detroit. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice he shared—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy