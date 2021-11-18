ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele finally explains what she was so ‘f***ing livid’ about on the phone outside Heathrow

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAkcN_0d0VkMtW00

Adele has finally explained the story behind a picture of her speaking angrily on the phone that went viral in February last year.

The singer, who has just released her new album 30 , was seen having what looked like an intense conversation on the phone, stepping out of a car at Heathrow Airport in London.

She was dressed all in black – a Nike hoodie, trackies, trainers and Moncler puffer jacket – and had perfectly manicured fingernails. Pictures of the moment went viral, with many on social media speculating over what she was so upset about.

Now, in a new interview with The Face , Adele has explained what was happening.

“I was f***ing livid when I got off that plane, f***ing hell!,” she said. “[The phone call] was with one of my friends. I wasn’t actually shouting at someone, I was telling the story of something that had happened to my best friend, Laura.”

She added that she had put her hood up “because I know there are paps that are sneaky up there”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele discussed the reactions to her recent weight loss, her struggle with postnatal depression and criticism of her new album.

The record, Adele’s first in six years, was given four stars by The Independent ’s critic Annabel Nugent, who wrote: “Lyrically, 30 is candid. Adele has always been forthright – every bad feeling you’ve felt, she has confessed to feeling too – but there is a new immediacy here. Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes.

“They projected human emotions onto the natural world – a shallow valley, a shelter in the rain, the river running nearby where she grew up.

“But the singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele breaks down in tears during surprise reunion with old teacher during ITV concert special

Adele broke down in tears during her ITV concert special after a surprise reunion with her old English teacher on stage.The music superstar, 33, was surprised by Ms McDonald, from Chestnut Grove School in Balham, who taught her before she moved to the prestigious Brit School as a teenager.An Audience With Adele, which was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month in front of an A-list audience, saw the singer perform songs from her new album, 30, as well as older tracks. She also took questions from her famous fans.Dame Emma Thompson asked Adele who she had been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What did Adele mean when she said Saturn return left her an ‘absolute mess’?

The long-awaited news that Adele is set to release her fourth studio album has been sending the internet into a veritable frenzy.The award-winning British icon confirmed that her new album 30 would drop on 19 November.In a post in October - when the news was announced - the 33-year-old singer talked about the challenges she’s experienced over the past few years, including a cryptic reference to a “Saturn return” that has left some fans nodding in recognition, while others have scratched their heads in confusion.The “Hometown Glory” artist wrote that she had been going through “the most turbulent period of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
The Independent

An Audience with Adele: Alan Carr steps in after singer got emotional

Alan Carr stepped in and sang to the audience during ITV’s An Audience With Adele when the singer broke down in tears after reuniting with her childhood English teacher. The singer called on her friend Alan Carr to take the mic as she fixed her make up and told the band: “Play ‘Make You Feel My Love’ and get Alan to sing it.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Human Emotions#Heathrow Airport#Nike
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Spacious New York Mansion

Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy