ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Stormont’s Health Minister targeted in sinister graffiti

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQ9zp_0d0Vk2KF00

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has been targeted in sinister graffiti.

His name was daubed on a wall in the Newell Road area of Dungannon along with a target mark.

It came just hours after the Stormont Executive agreed plans to roll out a mandatory vaccine passport.

It also appeared hours after a 44-year-old man was remanded in custody on charges which include making threats to kill Mr Swann as well as harassment and improper use of electronic communications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVgvH_0d0Vk2KF00
Graffiti which has appeared in Dungannon, Co Tyrone targeting Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann (UUP/PA)

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton condemned the graffiti.

“The vast majority of people in Northern Ireland recognise the sterling job that Robin Swann has done as Health Minister throughout the pandemic,” she said.

“Unfortunately, it appears that a few individuals are unable to see what the rest of society can.

“Two days ago he had to make a complaint to the police about threats made against him and his family and today we have learned that someone has taken it upon themselves to spray a threat on a wall in the Newell Road area of Dungannon. I genuinely pity the type of mind that would do such a thing.”

Mr Swann, as well as Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister Naomi Long was also targeted with abuse on social media on Wednesday evening.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis was among political leaders who expressed solidarity with Ms Long.

“The vile misogynistic abuse that has been directed towards her since yesterday’s vote is disgusting and has no place in this echo chamber or outside of it,” he tweeted.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the abuse directed at Ms Long and Mr Swann was “utterly disgraceful”.

“You can have a point of view, that’s fair, but you’ve no right to abuse anyone on here or anywhere else. #StopTheAbuse,” he tweeted.

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard tweeted: “You have to be a cowardly weasel to launch the type of attack on a female public representative that Naomi Long has suffered today on Twitter. Utterly pathetic Solidarity with @naomi_long.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood urged social media companies “to stop allowing thugs to turn their platforms into cesspits”.

Ms Long’s husband, Michael, a councillor in Belfast, thanked all those who had expressed support.

“Social media is a sewer and full of non-entities seeking attention. Thanks to many people who have expressed support from across the spectrum for Naomi tonight,” he tweeted.

The Executive was divided over mandatory vaccine passports, with the DUP voting against them.

The other four Executive parties backed a proposal from Mr Swann that will see legal enforcement of Covid-19 certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stormont ministers urged to back mandatory Covid passports from December 13

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has proposed that mandatory Covid-19 passports become enforceable in the region from December 13. Robin Swann wants fellow Stormont ministers to agree to his proposals for Covid certification in a range of settings at an Executive meeting on Wednesday afternoon. An accompanying modelling paper from health...
WORLD
Fox News

Van Morrison sued by Northern Ireland’s health minister over COVID criticism

Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him "very dangerous" for his handling of coronavirus restrictions. The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns. He denounced Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a gathering at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June after a Morrison concert was canceled at the last minute because of virus restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Colum Eastwood
Person
Naomi Long
Person
Rosemary Barton
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Robin Swann
newschain

Political figures back Stormont minister after vaccine passport Twitter abuse

There has been condemnation after Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister was targeted with a torrent of “vile misogynistic” abuse on social media. Naomi Long and Health Minister Robin Swann were the focus of the onslaught on Twitter on Wednesday evening just hours after the Stormont Executive agreed to plans to roll out a mandatory vaccine passport.
WORLD
newschain

Stormont Finance Minister urges VAT exemption on energy bills

The Stormont Finance minister has called for a VAT exemption on energy bills. Conor Murphy made the call to the Treasury as gas prices continue to rise in Northern Ireland. Firmus Energy on Thursday announced it will put up prices by 38% from December 3 across its Ten Towns network area due to rising global energy costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Germany Covid: Health minister's stark warning to get jabbed

Germany's health minister has issued his starkest warning yet on the importance of getting vaccinated. "By the end of this winter everyone in Germany will either be vaccinated, recovered or dead," Jens Spahn told a news conference in Berlin on Monday. Germany is in the grip of a fourth wave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Nightclub#Stormont Executive#Justice#Twitter
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Stormont is not implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol – First Minister

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has insisted the Stormont Agriculture Minister is not implementing the Brexit Protocol. The DUP representative was also questioned over his party’s boycott of North-South Ministerial Council meetings during Executive Office questions in the Stormont Assembly on Monday. The exchanges came as “intensified talks” were...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Sajid Javid urges over-40s to book booster jab ‘to keep Covid at bay’

Sajid Javid has urged people between the ages of 40 and 49 to book a Covid booster jab from tomorrow in order to keep Covid surges seen in parts of Europe “at bay”.The extended eligibility of the booking service for boosters will also coincide with 16 and 17-year-olds being urged to book a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the government that all adults over 40 should be offered a third jab six months after their second – a recommendation that ministers accepted.Those eligible for a booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Protesters clash with police in Brussels as 35,000 march against Covid restrictions

Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions.Several hundred people were seen confronting officers by throwing smoke bombs, fireworks and rocks as others were pictured smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire in the Belgian capital on Sunday.Some protesters held hands and chanted “freedom” as they faced up to riot police outside the European Union headquarters. One carried a placard reading “when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty”.Earlier an estimated 35,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against tougher Covid...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Voices: One broken promise too far – the nation has turned on Boris Johnson

It’s not been a cracking few weeks to be a politician. We have all been tarred with the brush of the dodgiest among us. While I am provably, in every regard, not Owen Paterson, essentially we are all considered to be Owen Paterson thanks to the Conservative Party’s ability to take us all down with them. Cheers, lads!It has always played well for them to make people hate politics; they have for a good few years dined out in the most expensive, men-only, private members’ clubs on the back of hatred of the establishment. Anti-politics has very much been...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Climate activists block London’s Lambeth Bridge in protest against Insulate Britain prison sentences

Climate activists have blocked Lambeth Bridge in central London to protest the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members earlier this week.The protestors gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice before making their way over to the bridge to create a blockade, with the Metropolitan Police saying traffic had been diverted “for the safety of all”.#UPDATE | We are responding to a demonstration which is blocking Lambeth Bridge. Officers were called at 14:10hrs and remain at the scene. Road closures are in place. Traffic has had to be diverted for the safety of all.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 20, 2021The...
PROTESTS
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy