Spider-Man Star Michael Keaton Confirms Vulture Return

Earlier this week, the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped and confirmed Spidey (Tom Holland) will be facing off with lots of former franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. The trailer also featured the return of Sandman and Lizard, who were played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3 and Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man, respectively. While Church and Ifans haven't been confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's no denying their characters will be popping up to battle Holland's Peter Parker. A new TV promo was released by Sony earlier today, and it featured some new footage, including a closer look at Lizard.
