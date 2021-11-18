ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man Star Michael Keaton Confirms Vulture Return

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot content just to return as Batman, Michael Keaton yesterday confirmed that he will be back as The Vulture. Without naming a specific project, Keaton revealed during a conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he is currently shooting something with the character. Of course, that immediately got fans wondering what it's...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Michael Keaton Is Shooting New Vulture Scenes This Week for a Mystery Marvel Project

Michael Keaton will be reprising the role of Vulture once again for a mystery Marvel project. Previously, Keaton debuted in the role as the antagonist in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. The actor was more recently shown in the trailer for Morbius, providing a strong connection between the MCU and Sony's Marvel universe. As it turns out, Keaton is now back at work shooting more scenes as the iconic supervillain.
MOVIES
Variety

Every Marvel Studios Movie and Disney Plus Project in 2021 and Beyond

In 2020, the world went a full year without a single Marvel Studios project for the first time since 2009. To make up for it, and then some, Marvel has come roaring back with nine titles currently announced to premiere in theaters and on Disney Plus in 2021. Seven of those titles have already premiered this year, starting with “WandaVision,” which earned 23 Emmy nominations, including for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and for best limited series — the first Emmys nods ever earned by Marvel Studios. (The show ultimately won three Emmys.)
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Harry Styles Is 'So Grateful' to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

For those who have not yet seen Eternals and would like its secrets to remain intact, then this may not be the article you are looking for. With that in mind, the mid-credit scene of Eternals brought with it the unexpected sight of One Director singer Harry Styles making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros, who also goes under the title of Starfox of Mystery Planet, is the brother of Thanos and Royal Prince of Titan. After making a grand entrance and being formally announced by Pip the Troll – voiced by Patton Oswalt and being a CGI character that has come under a fair amount of ridicule since the scene arrived in cinemas – Eros told a small remaining group of Eternals that their friends were in trouble and he can help to find them, and so ends the set up for a second Eternals movie, or at least part of it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Newest Promo Features Closer Look At Lizard

Earlier this week, the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped and confirmed Spidey (Tom Holland) will be facing off with lots of former franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. The trailer also featured the return of Sandman and Lizard, who were played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3 and Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man, respectively. While Church and Ifans haven't been confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's no denying their characters will be popping up to battle Holland's Peter Parker. A new TV promo was released by Sony earlier today, and it featured some new footage, including a closer look at Lizard.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Harold Ramis’ MULTIPLICITY Starring Michael Keaton Is A Comedy Masterpiece

The late, great Harold Ramis’ 1996 film Multiplicity is one of the all-time great comedies. Michael Keaton is superb as Doug Kinney, the family man who is so busy in life that gets cloned three times in order to keep up with his demeaning existence. Based on a short story by Chris Miller which was published in National Lampoon magazine 1993, the high-concept comedy is steeped in rich characterisation.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Poster Confirms Appearance of Green Goblin

Sony Pictures confirmed in a new poster that the Green Goblin will make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The poster sees Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man in the middle of chaos brought upon by Doc Ock’s robotic tentacles, Electro’s lightning and Sandman’s sand, while the Green Goblin is flying on his glider in the background sporting the mask Willem Dafoe wore in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films form the early 2000s. No Way Home’s first trailer only initially teased the villain with his iconic cackle and green bomb, however Dafoe was not actually present in the visual.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Way Home
arcamax.com

Frank Miller: Michael Keaton is the best Batman

Frank Miller considers Michael Keaton to be the best Batman. The legendary comic book writer - who inspired the films 'Sin City' and Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' Batman trilogy - has revealed that Keaton is the finest actor to have portrayed the Caped Crusader. Asked for his favourite on-screen...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Spider-Man TV Show Star Wanted to Return in No Way Home, But Wasn't Invited

It would seem that at least one live-action Spidey actor won't be there for the rumored uniting of the various Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As seen in the trailer and poster for the anticipated sequel, the new movie brings in major villains from the previous live-action Spider-Man movie franchises, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro. While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not officially confirmed, it feels like it's a given that both will appear in the movie in some way.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Goodbye Tom Holland, Marvel Announces NEW ‘Spider-Man’ Star

Though Tom Holland has one last run with a Marvel movie in Spider-Man: No Way Home next month, Marvel Studios isn’t wasting time moving on with Spider-Man without Holland under the mask. Today Marvel announced their first Spider-Man project post-Tom Holland, replacing the iconic live-action character with an animated version:
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Tom Holland Confirms Return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland has confirmed that Jamie Foxx will be returning as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He will be reprising this role which he last played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. No Way Home is already confirmed or rumored to have several returning villains and heroes from Spider-Man movies outside of the MCU, including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
gamerevolution.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks seemingly confirm huge spoilers

Several spectacular Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 leaks have hit the internet that, if genuine, actually confirm some of the more outlandish fan theories regarding other heroes in next month’s movie. It’s certainly not the only Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks that have spread to social media in the last few weeks, but those have almost always been about the villains — this is all about the heroes, and not just the ones that fans may have been expecting.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi star trolls Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu has made a tongue-in-cheek reference to Spider-Man: No Way Home's endless rumours. For months now, the ongoing speculation is that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's wall-crawlers will show up for cameos in Tom Holland's third solo Spidey flick.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reflects on His Mistakes

Believe it or not, Tom Holland's beloved take on Spider-Man has already been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than half a decade. He was first introduced as the new Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, way back in 2016, and he has since become one of the franchise's most familiar faces. The on-screen Spider-Man has grown quite a bit over the last five years and the same can be said for the actor playing him. According to Holland, he has been steadily learning from his early Spider-Man mistakes, continuing to become a better actor and steward of the character as time goes on.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Kirsten Dunst confirms she's not in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Who's not in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Everyone who has ever been associated with Spider-Man has seemingly been linked to the upcoming multiverse extravaganza. While Alfred Molina is the only actor confirmed to return from Sam Raimi's trilogy, that hasn't stopped rumors spreading that Kirsten Dunst will be back in the role of Mary Jane Watson.
MOVIES
Popculture

Another Former 'Spider-Man' Star is Not Ruling out Potential Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be a gamechanger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by further exploring the idea of the multiverse. It's been confirmed that Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Rhys Ifans' Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man, and Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. With the return of these villains, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, there has been rampant speculation about what other characters might appear, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as variants of Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home confirms earlier UK release date

Spider-Man fans in the UK are in for a treat as it's been confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be swinging into cinemas earlier than expected. Sony has confirmed to Digital Spy that the highly-anticipated new MCU movie will be released on Wednesday, December 15. That's two days ahead of its original release of December 17, when it will be released in the US.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy