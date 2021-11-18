Wales welcome back Josh Adams and Aaron Wainwright from injury

Wing Josh Adams and number eight Aaron Wainwright have recovered from injuries and will start Wales’ Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia on Saturday.

Adams was withdrawn just before kick-off when Wales faced Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue, while Wainwright missed that game because of a shoulder problem.

Elsewhere, prop Tomas Francis has successfully completed concussion return-to-play protocols and is recalled, and Seb Davies takes over from lock Will Rowlands, who suffered a head knock against Fiji.

Other starters include centre Uilisi Halaholo – his first of the autumn – with Halaholo, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and spent 10 days isolating, partnering Nick Tompkins in midfield.

