First Listen: DaChonne Nicole sings of life at a crossroad

Dreamy synth-pop artist Eunith made his commercial introduction to the music community over the course of the last year. After a decade of refining and searching for his artistic voice, this songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist was finally ready to put his creations out into the world. He effortlessly walks the line between dance music and indie-pop, blending influences from his favorite lanes of music. With a heavenly sound reminiscent of artists like Tame Impala and Gus Dapperton, Eunith injects his music with a clever element of comedy similar to artists like Blink 182 and the Foo Fighters. This artist has an undeniable gift for executing his creative vision; every project – from song composition to jaw dropping music videos – perfectly captures the beauty, intelligence, and lightheartedness that is quintessentially Eunith.

