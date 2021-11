The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons have been rivals ever since the two met in the NBA Finals twice in the late 1980s, but things got way out of hand on Sunday in the third quarter of their early-season matchup. LeBron James elbowed Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the eye and things escalated from there. Stewart was called for a loose ball foul, but James was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul. Russell Westbrook was also called for a technical.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO