For the first time ever, AI robotics are being widely deployed in warehouses across industries — apparel, e-commerce and consumer goods, to name a few. In these facilities, artificial intelligence (AI) can enable robots to achieve human-level autonomy when it comes to pick-and-place use cases such as order picking, sorter induction, putwall, parcel induction, etc. In fact, industry analysts predict that the number of AI-powered robots in warehouses will grow from around 2,000 today to tens of thousands over the next few years. The ability for modern, deep-learning-based AI to continuously learn and adapt allows robots to autonomously handle the virtually infinite variability that exists within the supply chain.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO