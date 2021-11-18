ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Macy's Inc. (M) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $239 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a...

