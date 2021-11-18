ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bobby Wagner compares DK Metcalf's situation to Richard Sherman's

By Patrick Olde Loohuis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMllB_0d0VjFgE00

DK Metcalf has been a vital contributor to the Seahawks in his young career and his trajectory continues to point skyward for the foreseeable future. However, the third-year wide receiver’s strong production has come with a side effect that has flared up at inopportune times.

On a few occasions this season, Metcalf has let his emotions get the best of him, jawing at opposing players and drawing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that can be easily avoided. This was particularly noticeable near the end of Seattle’s 17-0 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, in which he got into an altercation with several Packers players and grabbed the facemasks of Eric Stokes and Henry Black. In his postgame interview, he stated that his actions were a result of him being “tired of losing.

Metcalf’s frustration is understandable at times, but the fact of the matter is that the yellow flags fly when he loses his temper and this behavior could cost his team greatly down the line if it continues. Longtime Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner told reporters that he sat down with Metcalf and talked with him about keeping his emotions in check.

“I just was talking to him, wanting him to understand that this moment was bigger than it needed to be,” Wagner said. “That’s really all it is.”

Wagner compared Metcalf’s emotional outburst in Green Bay to a similar incident involving former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman back in the 2013-14 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, when he got heated in a postgame interview with Erin Andrews after receiving a shove to the facemask from 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree following his game-clinching interception that allowed Seattle to progress to Super Bowl XLVIII, which they would ultimately win.

“I think it’s very similar to Sherm,” Wagner said. “After Sherm made that play, everybody was looking and watching and they created this narrative that Sherm was this angry player that none of his teammates liked. But if you spoke with every teammate and you spoke with every person, and I’m pretty sure you guys would share the same sentiment, he was an amazing person, a caring person, a thoughtful person.”

Wagner continued that Metcalf’s incidents do not leave him overly concerned and that he believes the receiver will learn from them and grow not just as a player, but as a person.

“No, it doesn’t concern me. I think it’s part of growth. There’s a lot of growth when you (first come) in the league.”

No matter the outcome for this Seahawks season, Metcalf must heed Wagner’s advice and keep his emotions under control for the sake of the team as well as himself.

“So that’s just kind of the message,” Wagner stated. “To control your narrative.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense has suffered a tough blow prior to Sunday afternoon’s game. Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team. Sherman reportedly suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups. Sherman, 33, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner is nearing a staggering 10th season of 100 tackles. He says there's still 'so much more growth' to come.

Nov. 11—RENTON — Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner says there's one big key to achieving consistency — overcoming boredom. In his line of work, the requirements of the season can at times seem like a drudge. Early-morning film sessions followed by midday walk-throughs followed by afternoon practices. And even in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Erin Andrews
NESN

Richard Sherman Was a Late Scratch for the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman hasn’t suited up since Week 6, dealing with a nagging calf injury. Sherman was on track to play against the Washington Football Team on Sunday; however, he ended up being a late scratch. Sherman has started three games for the Bucs this season, recording...
NFL
USA Today

Latest update on Richard Sherman's calf injury

Before they even took the field against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost yet another cornerback to injury, as Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups and was quickly ruled out for the game. Sherman is dealing with a grade 2 calf strain,...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Richard Sherman To Miss A Few Weeks With Calf Strain

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman suffered a grade 2 calf strain in pregame warmups for Week 10 and is expected to miss a “few weeks.”. This is unfortunate news given Sherman missed multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury just two games after signing with Tampa Bay.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Place CB Richard Sherman On Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially placed CB Richard Sherman on the injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport. Sherman was determined to have suffered a Grade 2 calf strain during pregame warmups for Week 10 and expected to miss a few weeks as he recovers, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
chatsports.com

Bobby Wagner Reveals Advice to DK Metcalf After Ejection in Seahawks' Loss to Packers

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said he spoke with DK Metcalf about controlling his emotions after the wide receiver was ejected from Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wagner, 31, was shown on the sideline trying to deliver a message to Metcalf, 23, after his fourth-quarter ejection, but the...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Carlton Davis runs, Richard Sherman walks with a boot at Wednesday’s Bucs practice

TAMPA — The Bucs’ initial practice of the week featured images both promising and sobering for their depleted cornerback unit. Opening-night starter Carlton Davis, out since suffering a quad injury on special teams Oct. 3 at New England, was seen running — apparently pain-free — with a trainer on the easternmost practice field during the brief practice window open to reporters.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said This Morning

Terry Bradshaw isn’t one to mince words and he certainly didn’t do any of that while speaking about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday morning. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst had a blunt message for the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. Rodgers is out this weekend due to a...
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Steve Smith Reacts to Cam Newton Returning to the Panthers

Panthers legendary WR turned hall of honor member, as well as NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith, joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the breaking news that Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Steve started right off the bat by saying they have increased their chances of winning with this […]
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM drops truth bomb on JJ Watt injury

After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy