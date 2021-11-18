ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Townhomes proposed to 'introduce diversity of housing' near Westside Park

By Chris Fuhrmeister
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bellwood Homes has proposed new townhomes that...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Real estate Leads - November 12, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Diversity#Bellwood Homes#Westside
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta's largest builder names new top leaders

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Georgia nonprofit conducting charging station study to prep state for electric freight vehicles

A Georgia climate and transportation nonprofit is studying the best locations along popular freight corridors to add electric charging stations. The Ray is working with Geotab Inc., a Canada-based telematics platform, to analyze which truck stops need charging stations. The pilot corridors are from Dallas to Atlanta along Interstate 20 and from Atlanta to the Port of Savannah.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta's fast-growing PadSplit raises $20.5M to increase affordable housing supply

Atlanta affordable housing startup PadSplit Inc. raised a $20.5 million round, according to a Nov. 1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Why it matters: PadSplit converts underutilized single-family homes or apartments into shared worker housing as a way to use the existing housing stock to increase affordable options. Lack of housing supply is one of the main obstacles to providing affordable living accommodations, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city of Atlanta and other community organizations are constantly brainstorming affordable housing solutions, including using public land and changing zoning regulations. Between 2000 and 2017, Atlanta’s median rent increased by over 70% but median income only increased by 48%, according to the city. An estimated 340,400 metro Atlanta households pay over 30% of their income for housing, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. PadSplit’s co-living model could be an innovative solution to housing supply and affordability problems.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

'Top End' mayors talk transportation

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TRAFFIC
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Proposed routes for the BeltLine's Northwest Trail spark concern from residents

Several Atlanta residents expressed concerns about encroachment on private property, proximity to the school and the impact of the Buckhead City movement on planning. Join over 1,000 Georgia technology professionals at the 23rd annual Georgia CIO of the Year® ORBIE Awards. This annual event honors 26 chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta mayoral race is headed for a runoff

Tuesday’s Atlanta mayoral race has ended in a runoff. The Associated Press declared Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore to have earned a spot on the Nov. 30 ballot with a little more than 40% of the vote. Her opponent seems likely to be an unexpected candidate. Councilman Andre Dickens...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy