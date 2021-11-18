ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police officer helps deliver baby in Cumberland County

By CBS21 News
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One Middlesex police officer went above and beyond the call of duty by helping deliver a baby in Cumberland County.

On Sept. 30, Robyn Von Lumm was the first to arrive for an ambulance call at a Rodeway Inn to assist a woman in labor.

It soon became obvious that Von Lumm wouldn't just help, but would have to take the lead in delivering a healthy baby girl, according to police.

Authorities say that although Von Lumm used to be an EMT, she had never delivered a baby until then.

When the EMTs arrived, they took over the care and transportation of mother and child to the hospital for evaluation and further care.

Von Lumm said it was an amazing experience, and she is glad she could help.

