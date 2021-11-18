ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Banking Leader Betsy Ratto Joins Hilco Global Team As Senior Vice President Of Capital Solutions With Responsibility To Drive Business For Restore Capital And Hilco Corporate Finance

By PR Newswire
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that long time Bank of America executive Betsy Ratto will join the Hilco Global team as Senior Vice President of Capital Solutions with responsibility to drive business for ReStore Capital and Hilco Corporate Finance.

In this new role, Ms. Ratto will be responsible for originating and executing corporate finance and capital markets transactions, with focus on the retail industry and other financing transactions. Ms. Ratto will be based in Hilco's Boston office and will work on identifying and originating lending/investment opportunities through Hilco Global's and her own existing network of professional contacts and relationships, including investment banks, private equity firms and hedge funds.

Ms. Ratto returns to the financial services industry following a short break from her impressive career and track record of success at Bank of America, where she served as Managing Director of the U.S. Retail Finance Group. During her 30-year tenure at Bank of America, Ms. Ratto scaled one of the nation's most profitable Asset Based Lending platforms from a handful of retail clients to a market leading average of +$20 billion in assets under management with an evolving portfolio of 90+ large national retailers.

Ms. Ratto and her team were responsible for all aspects of problem loan management, including Debtor in Possession and Exit Financing with over $25 billion in assets under management worked out over her leadership tenure to a zero-loss result. During her years at Bank of America, Ms. Ratto's responsibilities also included new client acquisition, loan syndication, relationship management, problem loan management, and risk management techniques.

"I'm excited to join the Hilco Global team," said Ms. Ratto. "Having worked with Hilco for many years, I've always been impressed with their partnership approach and ability to provide fully integrated solutions from strategy through execution. Given Hilco's recent expanded capabilities in both the investment and advisory space, joining the team is an opportunity to leverage my 30+ years of lending expertise from a totally new perspective."

Over the years, Ms. Ratto has won numerous awards and acknowledgements for her outstanding work. Known to be an innovative and creative leader, she has built an impressive reputation across the banking industry for solving challenging client issues and for always taking an active role in financing a broad range of complex acquisition transactions.

"We're so thrilled to have Betsy join the Hilco Global family. She is highly skilled at developing new business opportunities with an aptitude for creative, out of the box solutions that address the needs of diverse constituents," said Jeffrey Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global.

Ms. Ratto earned a Master of Science in Accounting from Fairfield University and a Master of Business Administration from Boston College. She currently lives in Boston with her husband and two daughters.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico, and throughout Asia.

SOURCE Hilco Global

bostonrealestatetimes.com

Beacon Capital Partners Awarded Overall Regional Sector Leader in Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

Boston—The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) awarded Beacon Capital Partners an Overall Regional Sector Leader award for its environmental, social, governance, and resilience leadership efforts on behalf of Fund 7. “GRESB Sector Leaders are the organizations that are setting the pace and driving progress toward a net zero future....
ECONOMY
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Trammell Crow Appoints Sam Schaefer as Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader for Boston office

Boston – Trammell Crow Company announced that Sam Schaefer has been appointed Senior Vice President and Business Unit leader for the firm’s Boston office. Schaefer will oversee all development and acquisition projects for the Boston team, including sourcing new principal and fee opportunities, financial structuring and the overall day-to-day operations of the office. His team will build a multi-product business in the office, multifamily, life sciences and industrial sectors. Schaefer will report to Adam Saphier, President, Eastern Operations for Trammell Crow Company.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Entravision Promotes Deborah Flores to Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions for the Rio Grande Valley, TX

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today the promotion of Deborah Flores to Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions, effective immediately. Ms. Flores is based in McAllen, Texas and reports to Eddie Melendez, President of Local Media for Entravision.
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Commercial real estate expert joins Toorak Capital Partners

Toorak Capital Partners has announced the appointment of C. Lamar Myers (pictured) as its new principal and head of multifamily business development. The industry veteran brings 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. During his career, Myers has advised, originated, structured, and negotiated loan facilities, as well as managed workouts of non-stabilized assets and securitized billions in transactions.
REAL ESTATE
omahanews.net

Drip Capital connects with TradeLens to provide blockchain-enabled financing solutions for importers and exporters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drip Capital, Inc., a leading cross-border digital trade finance platform, today announced a collaboration with TradeLens, a blockchain-enabled digital platform, to provide easy access to credit for small and medium businesses (SMBs) across the world. International trade is the backbone of the global economy....
ECONOMY
