TILT Holdings Approved To Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Retail Operations At Its Brockton, Massachusetts Dispensary November 22, 2021

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") ( NEO: TILT) ( OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission ("CCC") approved TILT's subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. ("CAC"), to commence adult-use retail operations at its Brockton, Mass. dispensary, effective November 22, 2021.

The Brockton location, which recently began serving medical patients in October, is CAC's first adult-use dispensary. CAC's Taunton location is also expected to receive its final adult-use license by the end of the year. Combined, the two dispensaries serve more than 8,000 medical patients in the greater Boston area.

The adult-use celebration will take place on Saturday, December 4, from 12 to 2pm at CAC Brockton, located at 1090 W. Chestnut Street. The event will feature a variety of brand and vendor pop-ups, DJ, live glassblower demonstrations and food from local food trucks.

"Having the privilege to serve adult-use consumers in Brockton is a milestone that was made possible through the dedicated efforts of our Massachusetts team," said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. "We look forward to building on our current momentum to expand cannabis access to patients and consumers throughout the state, and are excited to welcome customers at every stage of their cannabis journey to CAC Brockton."

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

