ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

OneTrust Hires Technology Finance Leader Guido Torrini As CFO

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, announced Guido Torrini joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer. Torrini brings over 20 years of experience building finance teams for category-defining enterprise technology companies. Most recently, Torrini served as the CFO of Celonis, a late-stage process mining technology company that tripled revenues 1 and quadrupled valuation 2 in less than two years during his leadership.

"OneTrust is uniquely positioned to define and own the Trust category of software." - Guido Torrini, OneTrust's new CFO

Torrini's career spans three decades, each focused on the category-defining enterprise technology of its time. His career began at Cisco and Dell, overseeing the explosion of the hardware and routing foundation that put computers and devices into the hands of consumers. He then led finance teams at companies like Groupon and Gympass, enabling businesses to engage directly with customers and transact online. Today, Torrini brings his most recent experience in machine learning, AI, and building category-defining companies to OneTrust.

"Privacy, security, and ESG are creating a massive total addressable market centered around Trust as a competitive advantage. OneTrust is uniquely positioned to define and own this new category of software. The company has built major separation from other players in the market with the broad platform approach, $920 million in funding, nearly 200 patents, and deep customer adoption with over 10,000 customers," said Guido Torrini, OneTrust's new CFO."I'm proud to join this incredible team and build upon the next generation of growth for OneTrust as it builds and defines the trust category."

"Consumers and employees today want to work with companies they trust. This tectonic shift in decision making is creating an entirely new category of software that brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG that transforms compliance initiatives into trust as a competitive advantage. OneTrust's investments in our technology, customers, and community best positions us to define and lead the industry of trust software," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "Bringing Guido's deep experience in category-defining global software companies into OneTrust represents a new milestone for our growth. As our CFO, Guido can help us capitalize on the way we innovate, scale and grow. I'm excited to welcome Guido to the team and deliver on our market opportunity to define and lead the new software category of trust."

For information on OneTrust or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com .

OneTrust is a registered trademark or trademark of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

1 Forbes, Celonis Raises $1 Billion At $11 Billion Valuation, Making It New York's —And Germany's — Most Valuable Startup, June 2, 2021 2TechCrunch, Celonis snares $1B Series D on $11B valuation, June 2, 2021

About OneTrust OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 190 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

  • OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software
  • OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification
  • OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software
  • OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange
  • OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software
  • OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software
  • OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software
  • OneTrust ESG - Environmental, Social & Governance Software

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact Gabrielle Ferree+1 770-294-4668 media@onetrust.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onetrust-hires-technology-finance-leader-guido-torrini-as-cfo-301427771.html

SOURCE OneTrust

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

PCF Insurance hires ex Acrisure leaders

National insurance brokerage PCF Insurance Services (PCF) hired Colleen O’Hara as vice president of marketing and communications and Charles Banyai as vice president of regional operations. “With our recently completed management and partner-led buyout, it was critical to bring on those with the experience to create value and drive efficiencies...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kamada Announces Strategic Transformational Transaction Positioning The Company As A Global Leader In The Plasma-Derived Hyperimmune Market Through The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of Four FDA-Approved Commercial Products

2021 Global Revenue of the Portfolio Acquired from Saol Therapeutics is Estimated Between $40 Million to $45 Million , with Approximately 75% and 20% of Sales Generated from U.S. and Canada, Respectively. Acquisition Advances Kamada's Strategy of Evolving Into a Fully - Integrated Specialty Plasma Company with Strong Commercial Capabilities...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Allied Electronics & Automation Expand Product Offerings In November

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation expanded its suppliers in November with KIPP in tools and hardware products; Nachi America Hydraulics in pneumatics and fluid control offerings; and Murrplastik adding products in the wire and cable categories. The new suppliers further expand Allied's linecard of more than 550 world-class suppliers. New products from these suppliers are now available at www.alliedelec.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Coinllectibles™️ To Launch Colligo Series 1

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will be launching Colligo Series 1 on 26 Nov 2021 where Colligo Tokens (COTK) can be accepted for the purchase of Fusion NFTs™️ (FNFTs) offered by Coinllectibles™️.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Management Software#Technology Company#Insight Partners#Celonis#Cfo#Dell#Groupon#Esg
TheStreet

Starbucks EMEA Transforms Technology Management And Maximizes Customer Satisfaction With NCR Partnership

For Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), maximizing customer satisfaction and keeping all aspects of a Starbucks café running smoothly is the top priority. Starbucks EMEA, with stores in 43 markets across the region, needed to streamline management of its technology and increase visibility into store operations. NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get NCR Corporation Report, a leading enterprise technology provider, partnered with Starbucks EMEA to deliver.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Reliance Global Group Promotes Jonathan Fortman To Vice President Of Acquisitions

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Jonathan Fortman has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Global Group's subsidiary, Fortman Insurance Services, to Vice President of Acquisitions for Reliance Global Group, where he reports directly to Mr. Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Colony Group Announces Fifth Strategic Transaction Of 2021

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"), a national, award-winning wealth and business management firm that managed over $13 billion in regulatory assets under management as of December 2020, announced an agreement for a strategic transaction with wealth management firm Derby and Company, Inc. ("Derby"), based in Newton, MA. Colony will have 20 offices nationally with over 300 team members upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Software
thefabricator.com

Cleaning Technologies Group hires director of HR

Cincinnati-based Cleaning Technologies Group, a provider of cleaning and waste-minimization technologies to precision and industrial manufacturing markets, has hired Megan Lovitt as director of human resources. Lovitt is certified with SHRM and a past member of the Ohio SHRM Conference Committee. She brings to the new position many years of...
CINCINNATI, OH
bloomberglaw.com

Citizen Crime App Hires Big Tech Lawyer as First Law Leader (2)

He’s previously worked at Quantcast, WeWork, Twitter, Apple. Citizen, a controversial mobile app focused on neighborhood safety and tracking crime, has named Matthew Heckman as its first-ever legal chief. Heckman most recently served as a deputy general counsel for commercial and corporate at Quantcast Corp., a San Francisco-based audience insights...
CELL PHONES
VentureBeat

IT skills gap is forcing leaders to prioritize cloud and security hires

Seventy-six percent of IT decision-makers worldwide face critical skills gaps in their departments, increasing 145% since 2016, according to Skillsoft’s Global Knowledge 2021 IT Skills and Salary Report. At the same time, 50% of IT departments say cybersecurity is their most important area of investment, followed by cloud computing, governance, and compliance.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

MCF Corporate Finance appoints Atul Monga as Partner to lead their Technology practice in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021-- MCF Corporate Finance, the leading corporate finance advisory firm, has appointed Atul Monga, CFA, as Partner in their technology practice in London. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005775/en/. Atul Monga - MCF Corporate Finance, Partner (Photo: Business Wire) MCF specialises in...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

TD Bank names technology leader as chief information officer

TD Bank said Tuesday that it named Judy Dinn as chief information officer. In this role, Dinn will be responsible for technology strategy, planning and delivery for TD Bank. She will report to Greg Braca, TD Bank’s CEO and president, and Greg Keeley, the Cherry Hill-based institution’s senior executive vice president for technology and platforms.
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Pineapple appoints new CFO

Broker network Pineapple Financial has announced the appointment of Rupen Shah to the position of chief financial officer. In a statement, Pineapple said that Shah will focus on “accelerating and expanding the business, leading the creation of a world-class finance function within the company to enable its strategic growth plan.”
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

FD Technologies plans to hire 500 with new tech hub in Ireland

The Northern Ireland group employs around 3,000 people worldwide. Newry-headquartered FD Technologies has its eyes on the Republic of Ireland for expansion. FD Technologies is a group of data-focused businesses, including KX, which provides tech for real-time intelligence; First Derivative, which provides tech services for capital markets; and MRP, an accounts-based marketing tool for businesses.
BUSINESS
Hartford Courant

HCL Technologies launches new global delivery center in Hartford and expects to hire 200

HCL Technologies, an Indian technology company that provides digital services to businesses, said Friday it expects to hire 200 over the next few years for its new global delivery center in downtown Hartford, a boost to the city’s efforts to raise its profile as a center of innovation. HCL is leasing space at State House Square where the new center will heavily focus on manufacturing because its ...
HARTFORD, CT
aithority.com

Calabrio Hires New CFO As The Cloud WEM Leader Continues Accelerated Growth

CJ Bernander joins Calabrio’s executive team to reinforce the vital infrastructure needed to enable Calabrio’s sustained growth. Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has appointed CJ Bernander as its new Chief Financial Officer, enabling Calabrio to continue to scale to meet the business and structural needs that accompany Calabrio’s rapid trajectory over the last several years. As CFO, Bernander will oversee global accounting, finance, treasury, tax and legal functions.
BUSINESS
chiefexecutive.net

Is Your CFO An Innovator?

Before becoming CFO at Picsart, the world’s largest online creative platform for photo and video editing, Craig Foster was the CFO of five other technology companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Prior to these stints, he was a software investment banker at UBS and a finance consultant at Deloitte, whose job was to deploy giant ERP systems. “When Marc Andreesen (at venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz) said that `software is eating the world,’ to me he was preaching to the choir,” said Foster.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy