ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Plug And Play, The World's Leading Innovation Platform, Arrives In Switzerland

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest innovation enabler in the world, Plug and Play, is pleased to announce the launch of a new office in Basel, Switzerland, in partnership with the first Founding Partner: uptownBasel.

Plug and Play Basel will be situated in the uptownBasel Competence Center in Arlesheim. The launch event, which will mark the start of the first program batch, is planned for March 2022.

Basel has a long-standing industrial tradition and is a leading European center for research and development in diverse cluster topics including pharmaceuticals and medical technology, logistics and transportation, and specifically Industry 4.0. Plug and Play, headquartered in Sunnyvale, 50 miles outside San Francisco, is located in vibrant Silicon Valley and has more than 35 satellite offices worldwide. With Plug and Play's expansion in Switzerland now underway, the company offers all partners the opportunity to increase their innovation activities through access to a global network of more than 40,000 startups. With the know-how and years of experience that Plug and Play has acquired through the operation of more than 60 startup accelerators around the world, interested companies can increase their innovation potential and, above all, significantly shorten their time to market strategy.

The purpose of the program is to boost Basel's industrial innovation capabilities and counteract the de-industrialisation of Switzerland, by attracting first-class tech startups to the area. The goal is to create a stronger, unified ecosystem and foster collaboration and knowledge sharing between large industrial companies and exceptional technology startups to deliver real value and solutions. Initial technology areas for scouting will include Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, Robotics, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Life Sciences, Sensors, Future Logistics and Warehousing, and more. By providing innovation-as-a-service, this platform will also play a strategic role for the partners in pioneering a sustainable industry of the future throughout Switzerland, Europe, and around the world.

Hans-Jörg Fankhauser, site developer, architect and implementer of the uptownBasel project explains, "Together with Plug and Play, uptownBasel will create a leading open innovation platform in Europe. Plug and Play Basel will use innovation as a lever to solve big challenges of our time with technologies like Industry 4.0, IoT, smart manufacturing, future logistics, and robotics. Together, we will not only deliver profits to our corporate partners and startups, but also create new jobs, boost the region's productivity, and build a long-term growing tech ecosystem."

Daniela Bar-Gera, Head of Plug and Play Basel, adds: " Basel is the perfect fit to be another European Hub for innovation: Its location in the Three-Country-Triangle ( Switzerland, Germany, France), its industrial tradition and expertise as well as outstanding academics such as the University of Basel, the FHNW, and the various world-renowned institutes, such as the FMI (Friedrich Miescher Institute) provide the ideal foundation to be the leading open innovation platform. The opportunities to collaborate with world-leading businesses, as well as finding smart investments in a stable economy will be strong motivators for top-notch tech startups to come to Basel."

Damir Bogdan, Advisor for uptownBasel and liaison to Silicon Valley, adds, "I believe that the collaboration between uptownBasel and Plug and Play is a crucial milestone in positioning Basel and Switzerland at the center of the 4th Industrial Revolution."

Daniela continues: " Switzerland as a country has led the "Global Innovation Index" for 11 years now. Keeping the lead requires investing extensively in future solutions, focusing on digital transformation, and making innovation the country's top priority. Similarly, to ensure their future competitiveness, Swiss corporations need to consistently be exposed to new technologies and ideas. Some of our most successful partners use Plug and Play to look at new business opportunities and meet with startups and companies from different industries. That is one of the strongest ways to take advantage of open innovation, ensuring you are always seeing and hearing new innovative ideas."

The basis of Plug and Play Basel will be a 3-month open innovation program that will run twice a year. Each program welcomes selected national and international startups that are addressing the specific technological needs of the Founding Partners. The startups and business units of the partners will work together on pilots and proof of concepts, leading towards production-ready implementations. The goal is to have at least one joint project completed for each startup, to be showcased at EXPO Day, the final event at the end of each program.

Plug and Play Basel will run local operations from the uptownBasel Campus where it will provide co-working spaces for the startups to utilize and scale their business. Further offerings for startups, partners, and the growing ecosystem include dealflows, workshops, mentorship sessions, networking between partners, investment opportunities, and a series of monthly events including Selection Days, Innovation Days, and EXPO Days.

Get in touch: Plug and Play Switzerland: Daniela Bar-Gera daniela@pnptc.com uptownBasel:Baschi Dürr baschi.duerr@uptownbasel.ch

About uptownBaseluptownBasel is an international competence center for Industry 4.0 - networked with the world, anchored in Europe and rooted in Basel. On the historic Schorenareal site in Arlesheim near Basel, an approximately 70,000-square-meter research and production site is being built, where selected companies and their technologies will thrive. The focus is on healthcare, logistics and industrial production as well as the cross-sectional function of digitalization. As a platform for networked companies, uptownBasel drives the knowledge transfer across industries and disciplines and promotes the realization of latent ideas - in the areas of robotics, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, mobility of the future or agile working.With the opening of Building 1 and its use by the two European technology groups Bouygues and Vinci (Axians and Actemium), 400 new jobs will be created. In total, the housing of 50 to 100 companies with up to 2500 jobs is planned. uptownBasel is made possible by the private ownership of the family Monique and Thomas Staehelin and implemented by Fankhauser Arealentwicklungen. www.uptownbasel.ch

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-the-worlds-leading-innovation-platform-arrives-in-switzerland-301427722.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Kamada Announces Strategic Transformational Transaction Positioning The Company As A Global Leader In The Plasma-Derived Hyperimmune Market Through The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of Four FDA-Approved Commercial Products

2021 Global Revenue of the Portfolio Acquired from Saol Therapeutics is Estimated Between $40 Million to $45 Million , with Approximately 75% and 20% of Sales Generated from U.S. and Canada, Respectively. Acquisition Advances Kamada's Strategy of Evolving Into a Fully - Integrated Specialty Plasma Company with Strong Commercial Capabilities...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Cazoo Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) ("Cazoo" or "the Company"), Europe's leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple and seamless as ordering any other product online, today announced the Company will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:. UBS Online Marketplaces Virtual Investor DayTuesday, November...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Coinllectibles™️ To Launch Colligo Series 1

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will be launching Colligo Series 1 on 26 Nov 2021 where Colligo Tokens (COTK) can be accepted for the purchase of Fusion NFTs™️ (FNFTs) offered by Coinllectibles™️.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Innovation#Plug And Play#Startup#European#Data Analytics
TheStreet

Analysis Of 5G And Robotics Markets In Industrial Automation | Global 5G Stand-alone Infrastructure Market Will Exceed $100B By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G and Robotics Market in Industrial Automation: Teleoperation, Cloud Robotics, and Beyond 5G Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. It assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Allied Electronics & Automation Expand Product Offerings In November

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation expanded its suppliers in November with KIPP in tools and hardware products; Nachi America Hydraulics in pneumatics and fluid control offerings; and Murrplastik adding products in the wire and cable categories. The new suppliers further expand Allied's linecard of more than 550 world-class suppliers. New products from these suppliers are now available at www.alliedelec.com.
BUSINESS
The Ringer

Switzerland Are Back in the World Cup and They Will Be a Problem

Switzerland have done it again, grabbing glory from the mouths of supposedly greater footballing nations. Once again, one of the sport’s superpowers has woken up one morning, ready to eat breakfast with destiny, only to go downstairs and find that Switzerland has already scoffed its meal. In this summer’s Euro 2020, France seemed to be moving toward the next stage of the tournament, soaring toward glory on the back of a series of sublime performances from Paul Pogba. That was until Switzerland snatched away their aspirations with a last-minute goal to force extra time in the Round of 16 before sending them home by winning the penalty shootout. Most recently, Italy has been made to suffer at Swiss hands. The newly crowned European champions were looking to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but Switzerland held them to a 1-1 draw and then beat Bulgaria 4-0, meaning that Switzerland claimed the top spot in the group and Italy must now reach Qatar via the playoffs.
SOCCER
TheStreet

Global Making Retail Sustainable Report 2021: An Analytical Deep Dive Into Sustainable Innovation Models Featuring The World's Leading Retailers

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Making Retail Sustainable: Case Examples and Innovations 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Examples of major retailers launching environmentally friendly initiatives described in this report have become a lot more commonplace in recent years. In a retail context demand for change...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
creativeboom.com

dn&co's new identity for Harwell, the UK's leading science and innovation campus

With over £3 billion of national research facilities and 75 years' history of pioneering innovation, Harwell is renowned for pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and understanding. The campus fosters collaboration to develop better, bolder solutions from space to life sciences and energy to quantum computing. An ambitious masterplan will...
SCIENCE
ESPN

Switzerland thump Bulgaria to seal World Cup place ahead of Italy

Switzerland striker Noah Okafor scored his first international goal as they brushed Bulgaria aside 4-0 to seal a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar as Group C winners. Ruben Vargas, Cedric Itten and Remo Freuler were also on target for the hosts as they moved to 18 points from eight matches, two points ahead of European champions Italy.
UEFA
aithority.com

Active Health Foods (CoinChamp) Announces Agreement with Top Software Firm Toward the Development of Plug-and-Play NFT Platform

Active Health Foods, Inc., a Los Angeles-based Company with primary development-stage operations in Cryptocurrency and NFTs, is excited to announce the signing of a Statement of Work with MEV, LLC, a software development firm with more than 120 top software developers from around the world, and clients including Intuit, Cartier, and Simplr.
SOFTWARE
gcaptain.com

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to SEAHARMONY’s “SEAWALKER web platform”

Press Release – Leading Classification Society ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “SEAWALKER web platform”, the software solution for remote assistance and complex maintenance operations developed by SEAHARMONY LP. In July 2020, to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, the Society launched Innovation...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Schneider Electric Joins UniversalAutomation.org To Create New Era Of Plug And Play Automation

Shares reference implementation technology with industrial leaders and pioneers from across industry. Aims to bring interoperability and portability to the industrial automation world. MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has joined other industrial leaders and pioneers...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

New DeFi Platform Worthpad Connects Innovators And Investors

Worthpad is rolling out a new incubator, accelerator, and self-launcher that creates an entirely new system of wealth generation and funding for innovation. Worthpad is unleashing native $WORTH tokens, and recently announced a new content creator program for the platform. The platform operates as a decentralized, multi-chain IDO that connects...
TECHNOLOGY
TravelNoire

The Black Traveler's Guide To Switzerland In The Winter

What comes to mind when people think of Switzerland is cold weather, and it’s a popular country for a winter getaway. But do you have to be interested in skiing, sledding and ice skating to enjoy it? Not at all. Switzerland offers so much more. First, we’ve got to comment...
LIFESTYLE
marketpulse.com

The return of lockdowns

Europe has turned red on Friday as a new lockdown in Austria and the prospect of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains and forced stock markets down close to 1%. The euro is also falling at the end of the week following the announcement that Austria will begin a 20-day full Covid-19 lockdown from Monday in response to surging case numbers which have far surpassed last year’s peak. While fatalities remain well below the peak, they are accelerating and the government is clearly keen to arrest it before the situation potentially becomes much worse.
BUSINESS
cgiar.org

Bean Business Innovation Platforms

For reduced market barriers, diversified enterprise and livelihood opportunities, and increased availability of diverse nutrient-rich foods. Bean Business Platforms are vehicles designed to implement program interventions by bringing together diverse and critical actors to improve business ecosystems and incentivize actors in bean corridors. This approach is operationalized through innovation platforms that aim to eliminate bottlenecks in the bean value chain. These innovation platforms are linked to the “Bean Corridor” approach, which is a market-driven model through which CIAT’s Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) implements research and development activities in Africa.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Philips Integrates MedChat's AI Capabilities To Optimize Automated Patient Communication And Hospital Workflows

Collaboration adds Medchat's live chat and chatbot services to Philips patient management and informatics platform, Patient Navigation Manager. Combined offering allows customers in North America to digitally navigate patients using advanced chatbot services to streamline workflows, quickly resolve patient requests and improve contact center efficiency. Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy