Wingstop Furthers Commitment To ESG With Launch Of Sustainable Uniforms

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (WING) - Get Wingstop, Inc. Report, the leading digital and tech-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, today announced the launch of its new uniform program, which features an array of clothing made from recycled plastic water bottles*. Based on Wingstop's anticipated order volume and usage, the brand estimates more than two million plastic water bottles will be recycled to make the new clothing. Sustainable clothing is just one of many initiatives Wingstop is implementing to support its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

"As Wingstop continues expanding and growing, we're mindful of our footprint and how we give back to the communities in which we serve," said Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona. "The new uniform program is an exciting step toward making large-scale changes for the better and is a great asset as we continue curating a highly-engaged workforce that is proud of where they work and what that company stands for."

The stylish yet eco-friendly uniform line from The LogoLink Group, affiliate partner of Boundless Network, features a front of house "crew member tee," back of house "chef shirt," manager polos, caps and visors as well as optional outwear like vests and jackets. Not only can team members feel great in updated fashionable and functional uniforms, they can also feel good about reducing their footprint. Sample benefits from Wingstop's sustainable uniforms:

  • Crew member tee = 6 bottles
  • Chef shirt = 10 bottles
  • Manager polo = 20 bottles

The launch of Wingstop's new uniform program comes just months after the brand moved into its new Global Support Center (GSC) in Addison, Texas, which is 100 percent powered by local wind from the Engie Live Oak Wind Farm in San Angelo, Texas. After acquiring the building in 2019, the three-story, single occupancy corporate office building underwent a complete interior renovation requiring more than a year of design and conceptual strategy. Excess building materials, furniture, and office supplies collected during the renovation were donated on behalf of Wingstop Charities to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, Genesis Women's Shelter, and Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep.

To capture Wingstop's great work and commitment to ESG, Wingstop launched a website called Flavor for Good, which outlines three key focus areas for the brand: waste management; diversity, equity and inclusion; and community. Learn more at ir.wingstop.com/esg.

*based on 16.9 ounce standard sized plastic water bottles.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (WING) - Get Wingstop, Inc. Report operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2020, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 28.8% year-over-year to approximately $2.0 billion, marking the 17th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 700% stockholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,673 as of September 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop opened 49 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.1%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 3.9%. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.6% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

A key to Wingstop's success is The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social, governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-Growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020), and named to The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact Megan Sprague Media@wingstop.com Click here for media assets

Investor Contact Susana Arevalo972-331-8484 IR@wingstop.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-furthers-commitment-to-esg-with-launch-of-sustainable-uniforms-301427788.html

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

