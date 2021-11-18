ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Removals And Storage Launches Guide To Help Prepare Pets For A Move

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Removals and Storage, the best cheap removalists Melbourne wide, reveals advice for pet owners on the best way to prepare pets for moving day.

As the premier movers Melbourne wide, Jake Removals and Storage understands the stress involved with moving house. According to Jake Removals and Storage, although movers can't sit down with their pets and explain what's happening, there are ways they can prepare their furry friends for the big move. That's why they have launched a guide to help manage stress for everyone involved in the move.

Animal experts have revealed that pets are creatures of habit and routine, most comfortable when they are in familiar places with people and animals they know well. Jake Removals and Storage explains that moving and travelling can cause anxiety in pets and can even trigger grief or depression. It's imperative to ensure pets are comfortable and cared for throughout the transition to a new home, especially if they are moving far away.

The experts at Jake Removals and Storage encourage pet owners to create a positive association with their new home for their pets. If the pet is motivated by food, leave treats throughout the new house; if the pet prefers toys, play with them and their favourite toys around the house and yard. This will get them feeling comfortable and happy in the new home.

For ultimate pet safety, Jake Removals and Storage strongly advises pet owners to pet-proof their new home. Ensure fences and pool barriers are pet-friendly, double check pets can't fall off any balconies, get rid of plants that could be poisonous and hide any wires or cords. On moving day, pet owners are reminded to be mindful about leaving out any toxic cleaning products that their pets can reach and potentially ingest.

Sticking to a regular routine and making sure pets are comfortable are the key to reducing their stress as much as possible throughout a move, says Jake Removals and Storage. For the best removals Melbourne wide, contact Jake Removals and Storage today.

