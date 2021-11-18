ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amwins Special Risk Underwriters Announces Expansion Into Professional Lines

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Special Risk Underwriters today announced the launch of an Executive D&O Liability product. This product marks the MGA's expansion beyond the property market, which it has been writing exclusively for Amwins brokers since 2008.

Written on A-(VIII) rated paper and supported by A+ and various other capacity, this non-admitted program will entertain excess public D&O risks as well as excess private or not-for-profit risks (standalone D&O or blended D&O/EPL/FID risks) with a shared limit in conjunction with the D&O. Excess coverages for public and private companies include D&O Liability, D&O Side A/DIC, Employment Practices Liability and Fiduciary Liability.

"SRU is excited to expand our offering to include this important coverage. We believe our reputation for quality underwriting has enabled this growth, and we look forward to strengthening our existing relationships with our brokers going forward," said Mark Bernacki, president of SRU and chief underwriting officer of Amwins. "Our focus on providing exclusive access to management liability capacity will position our partners for continued success."

"We are thrilled to launch this product at a time when the D&O market is stressed and continues to evolve," said Scott Misson, executive vice president of SRU's Management & Professional Liability group. "We thrive on collaborating with our partners to give them a competitive edge and look forward to delivering levels of service and expertise that stand out from the crowd."

With this new product offering, Amwins professional lines brokers have exclusive access to hard-to-come-by management liability capacity with continued support from Amwins Underwriting's extensive family of products. Target classes include manufacturing, professional services, technology, financial/insurance, energy, retail, transportation, aerospace, entertainment and more, with limits up to $5 million.

For more information, contact an Amwins professional lines broker.

About Amwins Special Risk Underwriters

Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) was formed in 2008 as an exclusive MGA for Amwins, the largest independent wholesaler in the country. Exclusive products that SRU provides are available only through Amwins brokers.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $24 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

For more information, contact: Lisa KuszmarAmwins704-749-2780 Lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amwins-special-risk-underwriters-announces-expansion-into-professional-lines-301427791.html

SOURCE Amwins

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Quipt Announces Execution Of LOI To Acquire Leader In Comprehensive Respiratory Care Within The Long-Term Care Setting With Approximately $14 Million In Annualized Revenue And $1 Million In Net Income

Target Would Serve as Quipt's Entrance Into Comprehensive Respiratory Care Within the Long-Term Care Setting, and Provide Cross Selling Opportunity. Target Services Seven States, Including Four New States Within Quipt's Operating Footprint, With 165 Respiratory Therapists. CINCINNATI, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (" Quipt" or...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Allied Electronics & Automation Expand Product Offerings In November

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation expanded its suppliers in November with KIPP in tools and hardware products; Nachi America Hydraulics in pneumatics and fluid control offerings; and Murrplastik adding products in the wire and cable categories. The new suppliers further expand Allied's linecard of more than 550 world-class suppliers. New products from these suppliers are now available at www.alliedelec.com.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwriting#Underwriters#Brokers#D O Epl#D O Liability#D O Side A Dic#Sru#Amwins Underwriting
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Multichannel Grocery Fulfilment Announces Expansion to U.S.

San Ramon, CA—U.K.-based retail technology company Impulse Logic announced plans to expand to and heavily invest in the U.S. grocery industry and other retail sectors. To lead its growth plans on both sides of the Atlantic, the company appointed U.K. retail industry veteran Matthew Frost as CEO. Frost replaces Impulse Logic Founder, Les McNeill, who now serves as chief technology officer and leads the company’s development team at its new U.S. headquarters in San Ramon, CA.
SAN RAMON, CA
TheStreet

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Announces Closing Of $276,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Units

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 27,600,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 units. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "NETC.U". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "NETC" and "NETC.WS," respectively.
ECONOMY
bakingbusiness.com

Intralox announces major expansion of its Louisiana operations

HARAHAN, LA. — For the third time in four years, Intralox is expanding operations at its Hammond, La., location. This time, the company is more than doubling its footprint with a $60 million investment that will create 425 jobs as Intralox bolsters its molding and assembly operations. The facility, set...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing Of Its Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (the " Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,875,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 3,375,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $258,750,000. The Company's units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LFACU" on November 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "LFAC" and "LFACW," respectively.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
spectrumnews1.com

UPS Healthcare announces expansion, new facility in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS Healthcare on Thursday announced a new set of facilities, including one in Louisville, designed to expand distribution capabilities for global healthcare logistics. What You Need To Know. A new UPS Healthcare facility is opening soon in Louisville. The cold chain distribution center is located on New...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Nintendo Life

Playtonic Announces Tencent Investment And Major Expansion Plans

Playtonic has undergone rapid expansion since its initial Kickstarter success with Yooka-Laylee over six years ago, with a number of Rare veterans on board. It followed that up with the rather good Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, before delving into publishing last year with Playtonic Friends - most recently releasing Demon Turf.
BUSINESS
firefighternation.com

REV Fire Group Announces Expansion Plans

Announcement made at Open House Event for KME Dealers in Holden, LA. REV Fire Group, comprised of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), companies E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™, is announcing the expansion of the Holden, Louisiana facility. Expansion plans were shared during the KME Dealer Open House event on November 16.
HOLDEN, LA
The Press

Informatica Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 4,350,000 shares of Class A common stock, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Including the exercise of the option to purchase additional shares, the Company issued a total of 33,350,000 shares of Class A common stock for gross total proceeds of $967,150,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
BUSINESS
Smoky Mountain News

Cherokee announces record casino profits, plans for expansion

In the space of two days last week, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced its biggest per capita distribution and approved a loan agreement for a $275 million expansion to the Valley River casino in Murphy. On Dec. 1, tribal members will receive checks worth $8,840 — or $7,514...
CHEROKEE, NC
nevadabusiness.com

Lipson Neilson’s Joseph Garin and Megan Thongkham Attend National Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS) Conference

Joseph Garin and Megan Thongkham attend the national PLUS conference in Dallas, Texas on November 8-10, 2021. The premier professional liability insurance event of the year, attendees will include experts from across the country including professional liability executives, underwriting executives, insurance brokers, attorneys, claims professionals, and risk managers. Topics discussed...
DALLAS, TX
TheStreet

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Underwriters Fully Exercised The Overallotment Option

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) , a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, today announced that the underwriters for its initial public offering of 9,180,000 of its common shares have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,377,000 of its common shares at the public offering price of $26.15 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds from the offering including the exercise of the underwriters' option were approximately $262.0 million after underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Starbucks EMEA Transforms Technology Management And Maximizes Customer Satisfaction With NCR Partnership

For Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), maximizing customer satisfaction and keeping all aspects of a Starbucks café running smoothly is the top priority. Starbucks EMEA, with stores in 43 markets across the region, needed to streamline management of its technology and increase visibility into store operations. NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get NCR Corporation Report, a leading enterprise technology provider, partnered with Starbucks EMEA to deliver.
BUSINESS
News Channel 34

Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.” The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing. […]
CORNING, NY
TheStreet

Kamada Announces Strategic Transformational Transaction Positioning The Company As A Global Leader In The Plasma-Derived Hyperimmune Market Through The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of Four FDA-Approved Commercial Products

2021 Global Revenue of the Portfolio Acquired from Saol Therapeutics is Estimated Between $40 Million to $45 Million , with Approximately 75% and 20% of Sales Generated from U.S. and Canada, Respectively. Acquisition Advances Kamada's Strategy of Evolving Into a Fully - Integrated Specialty Plasma Company with Strong Commercial Capabilities...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thefabricator.com

Tampa Tank-Florida Structure Steel announces expansion

Tampa Tank-Florida Structure Steel, a Precision Build Solutions LLC company, has announced plans for a $3 million expansion of its Gibsonton, Fla., location. By the end of 2022 it expects to add 60 welders, fitters, machinists, and equipment operators to its workforce. The company provides design, shop fabrication, shipment, field...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy