The Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of Delaware Recommends The Steinberg Law Group For Your Mesothelioma Or Asbestos-Related Lung Cancer Case

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Delaware is dedicated to providing the best possible legal care to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with Robert L. Steinberg with The Steinberg Law Group. www.thesteinberglawgroup.com

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Delaware has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer cases. With over 36 years of experience, and offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint and a record of success spanning decades. Your case may be worth over $1,000,000. Call (888) 891-2200 to find out. www.thesteinberglawgroup.com

Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma victims is between 10 and 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com

The Mount Cuba serpentine body located in New Castle County is the only known natural asbestos deposit in the state of Delaware. The majority of exposure to asbestos in Delaware has occurred in the workplace, especially chemical plants, oil refineries and construction/demolition sites. Military veterans stationed at bases such as Dover Air Force Base also faced a hightened risk of asbestos exposure throughout the twentieth century. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com

For more information about mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mesothelioma-options-help-center-of-delaware-recommends-the-steinberg-law-group-for-your-mesothelioma-or-asbestos-related-lung-cancer-case-301427318.html

SOURCE The Steinberg Law Group

