ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Crazy Paving Ideas To Inspire A Landscaping Makeover, According To Experts

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has well and truly sprung in Melbourne and homeowners throughout the city are looking for ways to spruce up their gardens and outdoor areas - or even give them a complete makeover. Experts in crazy paving , Melbourne-based Edwards Slate and Stone reveals how crazy paving can transform the look of an outdoor area.

The latest landscaping trends are shifting away from structured, particularly manicured styles and are leaning into whimsical, less organised features. The best way to achieve this style, say Edwards Slate and Stone, is with crazy paving. Crazy paving is a style of paving in which the stores are cut into irregular shapes and sizes and then laid out like a mosaic. This results in a beautiful, organic look.

Crazy pavers are available in a range of colours, sizes and patterns; it is an extremely versatile paving option. Experts report mid-century modern homes utilise crazy paving more than other styles of home to bring out the retro charm and quirky nature of the mid-century design style. However, because of its adaptability and functional nature, crazy paving is well suited for most any design style, says Edwards Slate and Stone.

Choosing the best type of stone for crazy paving is the key to achieving the perfect look. Crazy paving is available in a variety of materials: bluestone, sandstone, limestone, slate and split-stone. Edwards Slate and Stone highly recommends bluestone for areas like paths and entertainment spaces as bluestone is the most durable stone and can withstand high amounts of foot traffic.

Crazy paving can elevate any area and inject new life into gardens and patios. As experts in crazy paving and bluestone pavers Melbourne wide, Edwards Slate and Stone is here to help, no matter the project.

Phone : 03 9544 9544

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crazy-paving-ideas-to-inspire-a-landscaping-makeover-according-to-experts-301427728.html

SOURCE Edwards Slate and Stone

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crazy Paving#Stone
Apartment Therapy

This Unexpected Paint Color Is the Perfect Backdrop for a Gallery Wall, According to an HGTV Expert

Bathrooms are the go-to place for designers and DIYers alike to get creative. It’s a small space with huge potential, and it’s a good room to test out some riskier design options. Speaking of, HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane recently revealed in an Instagram post that she discovered through a bathroom redesign the best paint color to serve as a gallery wall backdrop: black.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bellevuereporter.com

Best Canvas Prints Online According to Industry Experts

By ordering your canvas prints through the best services online, you can be certain that when your favorite memory or piece of art arrives at your door, it meets your standards. The last thing you want is to get excited about ordering your print and wait a week or two...
INTERNET
Apartment Therapy

5 DIY Plumbing “Solutions” That Just Make Problems Worse, According to Experts

When the bathroom sink won’t drain, or someone in your household refuses to take a turn cleaning the toilet, it’s easy to stroll down the plumbing aisle and pick up a $5 solution to your problem. But popular drain clog removers, toilet cleaning tablets, and more “solutions” should come with a warning label. Why? They could cause significant damage to your home’s plumbing, might contain ingredients like chlorine bleach that can be harmful to breathe, and don’t always solve the initial problem.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
hunker.com

2022's Biggest Home Trends, According to a Design Expert

As 2021 comes to a close, we are eagerly anticipating what the latest and greatest will be for 2022. Which trends will carry over from this year and what new styles will pop up? To provide some insider info, we tapped Genevieve Rosen-Biller, CEO and founder of Bed Threads, a carbon-neutral home linens brand that also happens to be one of our favorite retailers of the moment. She rounded up her top 11 predictions, all focused on creating calm and personal spaces. Keep reading for Rosen-Biller's full 2022 trend forecast and some serious product inspo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
westchestermagazine.com

How to Make Your Living Spaces Pop, According to a BoConcept Expert

In the Westchester Mall, BoConcept’s resident stylist Abigail Guignard gives her top tips to help you impress all your guests this fall. Abigail Guignard, local store stylist at the Westchester Mall’s BoConcept store, is an interior designer with a passion for helping customers create holistic homes with well-balanced spaces for day-to-day life. Here, she shares her expert tips on this fall season’s must-haves and updates.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
thespruce.com

5 Ways You're Shopping for Rugs All Wrong, According to Experts

Rugs add so much warmth, character, and comfort to every room of the home. The right rug can truly transform a space and remain a fixture for many years if selected properly. As designer Danielle Chiprut notes, "There are few pieces in a home that have the power to tie a room together quite like a rug. Rugs make a room feel warm, inviting, and can really set the tone for the space. They also help define zones throughout your home."
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

The 6 Best Designer-Bag Investments for 2022, According to the Experts

Purchasing a new designer handbag can be quite intimidating, especially if you've been saving up for a long time. One thing that I always consider before making a splurge is how well the item retains its value and how much I could potentially resell it for should I ever wish to. And that's exactly where The RealReal comes in. The retailer recently compiled a comprehensive 2021 Luxury Resale Report that detailed what's in demand in the resale market right now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nshoremag.com

Scandinavian Cottage Style Inspires a Cozy Kitchen Makeover in Melrose

After raising two boys in their 1930s Melrose Colonial home, Holly and John Markham were more than ready for a kitchen redesign. The original space had a long, thin galley layout that didn’t offer sufficient natural light or flow well into the adjoining living room. As the owners of European Home, a luxury fireplace company, they knew they wanted the focal point of the new space to be a modern electric fireplace. They were inspired by the Scandinavian style they’d admired on frequent trips to Europe, but also imagined the space taking on a cottage feel to match the home’s natural setting on a quarter acre of grape arbor and greenery.
MELROSE, MA
digsdigs.com

75 Inspiring Christmas Mantel Decor Ideas

It’s cozy fireplace gathering time and if you have a fireplace at home, you should decorate it for Christmas! Your mantel will become an important part of decor showing off your style, colors and taste and adding to the festive mood in the house. I’ve gathered the coolest and boldest ideas to decorate a mantel for Christmas, dive in!
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS Austin

Gift inspiration from the experts at Nordstrom

Shopping season started early this year and if you need some gift inspiration, Kate Bellman, Nordstrom managing fashion editor, is joining us from the Nordstrom flagship in NYC to share insider tips for online and in-store holiday shopping. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
AUSTIN, TX
thezoereport.com

The Coolest Sneaker Trends to Try this Winter, According to Experts

Sneakers have evolved over the decades from a simple exercise shoe to the anchor of a good outfit. Today, nostalgic Chuck Taylors, sporty Air Jordans, and the fashion-foward Balenciaga Triple S all hold space among trendsetters. And, as 2022 approaches, the top sneaker trends are a wardrobe staple no matter your personal style. As much of the workforce returns back to the office, dress codes aren’t experiencing the same comeback per se, making elevated sneakers a perfectly acceptable footwear option for work if they weren’t for you already.
APPAREL
digg.com

How To Perfect Your Naps, According To Experts

Naps can go either way — they can boost your energy or bring you down. Here are expert tips that'll help you get the best out of your snoozes. If you need to rest, there are ways to maximize your nap efficiency. However, experts do admit that extra napping can have negative effects, like interfering with your sleep at night and even, as some studies suggest, shortening your lifespan. At the end of the day, getting a good night's sleep should be your priority.
digg.com

How To Drink Coffee To Boost Productivity, According To Experts

More people are drinking coffee while working from home. Here's how to efficiently consume it for maximum productivity. Avoid drinking coffee as soon as you wake up because it dampens your body's natural energy level. Have your first cup an hour or 90 minutes after you arise. Pick the right...
DRINKS
theintelligencer.com

10 tiny homes you can buy online

For people who have been priced out of the traditional housing market, don't need a ton of space or prefer creating a smaller carbon footprint, some have found tiny homes a suitable alternative to larger, pricier houses. A tiny house isn't just a home that's smaller than usual. While definitions...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy