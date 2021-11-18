ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Loaded gun, ammunition found in woman's bag at Pittsburgh airport checkpoint

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygStu_0d0VfpaW00

A loaded .380-caliber gun was found in a woman’s duffle bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday morning, Allegheny County Police said.

Federal Transportation Security Administration officers found it in an X-ray machine around 5:20 a.m. at the main security checkpoint and alerted county police.

The TSA said the black handgun with a gold-colored trigger was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber. She also was carrying an additional magazine with seven bullets and six more loose bullets in her carry-on bag.

The 25-year-old woman, who the TSA said is from from Brownsville, did not have a valid concealed carry permit, county police said. The FBI was notified.

County police did not identify the woman, who they said was being charged by summons. County police took the gun.

Passengers who bring firearms into an airport checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the TSA up to $10,000, county police said. Repeat offenders can be fined up to nearly $14,000.

“As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, travelers need to take an extra minute or two to get a good look inside their carry-on bags to ensure that they have no prohibited — or illegal — items,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport.

“Anything from an oversized liquid such as a bottle of water or energy drink to knives and guns need to be left at home,” she said. “The airport is getting back to near pre-pandemic travel volume and bringing a prohibited item to the checkpoint will not only delay your checkpoint experience, but it will also delay other travelers.”

A total of 32 guns have been caught at Pittsburgh International’s security checkpoints so far this year. That’s 11 more than the 21 caught in 2020, when there were fewer travelers because of the covid pandemic, and now only three short of tying the 35 caught in 2019, according to the TSA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant - identified first in South Africa, but also detected in Europe and Asia - is raising concern worldwide given the number of mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination. News of the variant...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant

NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsville, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
CNN

Five US lawmakers defy China by meeting with officials in Taiwan

Washington (CNN) — Five US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to meet with government officials, defying Beijing to visit the contested island. "When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip," Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, wrote Thursday on Twitter. "The auto industry's largest supplier of microchips is here in Taiwan, so supply chain issues will most definitely be on the agenda."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Police#Guns#Airport Security#Pittsburgh Airport#Tsa#Fbi#Covid
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

Shooting at mall in Durham, North Carolina, injures at least one

At least one person was shot at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday. Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at the mall, and Durham City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton confirmed to NBC affiliate WRAL that at least one person has been shot. A spokesperson...
DURHAM, NC
Valley News Dispatch

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
1K+
Followers
51
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley News Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy