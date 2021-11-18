ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Riot Games Promotes John Needham to President of Esports

By Trilby Beresford
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8Cko_0d0VfjXO00

Riot Games on Thursday revealed the promotion of gaming executive John Needham to president of its esports division.

Needham, who served  for the last two years as global head of esports and held a managing director position prior to that, will report to CEO Nicolo Laurent. He will be responsible for overseeing League of Legends esports as well as the Valorant champions tour and other game titles.

“As we head into 2022, we’re placing our biggest bets yet on esports to deliver the most connected, immersive experiences for the millions of players worldwide who love our games,” said Laurent in a statement. “John Needham’s leadership and vision for our esports business has helped us grow our fandom exponentially over the past few years. It’s why I’m excited to formalize a major division at Riot Games, with John reporting directly into me, to support and drive our big, bold swings that make it even better to be a player.”

Needham joined Riot Games in 2017 as managing director of Europe and North America, and in that role led the rebranding of the League of Legends European championship and its long-term partnership model.

“Riot Games has led the explosive growth of esports over the past decade, and I’m proud to be part of the team charged with establishing our portfolio as a foundation for the future of sports,” said Needham. “Esports embodies Riot’s mission to inspire the most meaningful and lasting player experiences. By further professionalizing our sports, innovating and focusing on sustainability and competitive integrity, and making esports at Riot Games inclusive to all, we will thrive together with new and existing fans. We also will create additional value for our partners and plan to set the highest player-driven standards for competitive gaming well into the next decade.”

Riot Games was founded in 2006 and released its debut title, League of Legends , in 2009 to a massive worldwide reception that led to it being one of the most played PC games in the world.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Removes Default Shuffle Button From Albums as Adele Requests Songs Play in Intended Order

Adele has a simple request when it comes to her new album, 30: listen to the songs in the order she presents them. The British superstar’s wish was heard by Spotify when the music streaming giant agreed to remove its default shuffle feature, which plays album tracks in random order, from her latest LP. “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!” Adele tweeted Saturday night (Nov. 20). “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Ryan, Veteran Disney Voice Actor, Dies at 72

Will Ryan, a veteran actor who voiced Petrie in Universal’s animated film The Land Before Time and Willie the Giant in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, died on Nov. 19 after a short battle with cancer. He was 72. Ryan’s death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his talent agent, Nery Lemus. “The world is a little less bright tonight with the passing of Will Ryan,” wrote Lemus in a statement. “As much as he was known to many of you as a Disney icon, voice-over legend, gun twirling cowboy, musician/songwriter, a brilliant comedic actor, along with a list of credits that...
CELEBRITIES
pcinvasion.com

Project L is Riot Games’ upcoming tag fighter

As a mediocre fighting game player who grew his wings in the anime fighting games that raised me, the upcoming footage from Project L looks absolutely enticing. Riot Games revealed a trailer, showcasing some footage from its newest fighting game. And in a twist of fate, the game is also a tag fighter, letting you use two characters at the same time. I won’t call myself amazing at fighting games, but I do think I can tear up the ladder filled with some League of Legends refugees. Come at me, kids.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Needham
chatsports.com

Riot Games unveils Worlds 2022 host cities

Game developer Riot Games has unveiled details on the cities that will host the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. For the first time since 2016, the tournament will be held in North America, with each stage of the tournament taking place in four cities across the continent. The Play-In...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Riot Games Reintroduces Project L

Project L was first mentioned in the Undercity Nights event, a two-day broadcast with live competition and more. There was a preview of what the goal of the game could look like, but Cannon emphasized that they want this game to gain a lot of recognition, particularly in the fighting-game community (FGC), and is nowhere near ready to release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Esports Awards 2021: Complete list of all the mobile gaming winners

Esports Awards 2021 concluded last night with a gorgeous ceremony for felicitating the winners. Garena’s Free Fire won the “Mobile Game of the Year” award while Chinese PUBGM pro Paraboy pocketed the “Mobile Player of the Year”. Riot Games won the “Publisher of the Year” on the other hand. This year’s event was held offline in North Texas at the Esports Stadium, Arlington. As the previous edition was held online, the award event makes a comeback to the stage once again.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Pc Games#League Of Legends Esports
dexerto.com

Dignitas launch Raidiant platform for women in gaming and esports

New Meta Entertainment, the parent company of Dignitas, have launched a media platform for women in gaming and esports: Raidiant. As a means of “celebrating and championing” opportunities for women in gaming, the Raidiant platform is described as an educational, social, and competitive resource. Compiling educational material, directories for tournaments,...
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

ESL Gaming partners with 343 Industries for Halo esports programme

Esports tournament organiser ESL Gaming has announced a partnership with video game developer 343 Industries. As a result of the deal, the organiser will assist with the operation of the 2021/2022 Halo Championship Series (HCS). Through ESL Australia and DreamHack, ESL Gaming will host a range of Halo tournaments across...
VIDEO GAMES
Commercial Observer

How the Evolution of Gaming and Esports Will Impact Real Estate

The multifaceted gaming industry covers more than just your 14-year-old’s obsession with Minecraft or Fortnite. It includes game developers, esports event organizers and teams, gaming software and hardware, and broadcasting platforms. It’s raising massive sums; Series C or later-funded companies in Los Angeles alone amassed $1.43 billion in 2020 and $1 billion in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
thefastmode.com

Zain Joins KOC to Develop Esports Gaming Ecosystem

Zain Group recently announced that Zain Esports has partnered with the Kuwait Olympic committee to manage a four-weekend esports event commenced on November 12 and ending December 4, 2021. The partnership and competition is the first-of-its-kind to be held in Kuwait and will take place at the Olympic Committee’s headquarters,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Aim Lab partners with Riot Games

FPS performance platform Aim Lab has announced a collaboration with League of Legends developer Riot Games. As a result of the partnership, Aim Lab has created a shooting gallery environment based on the Riot Games’ animated series Arcane. In addition, Aim Lab will also include Arcane-based items so players can build their own environments in the Aim Lab Creator Studio.
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Gaming influencers: promotional rockstars of their generation

Influencer marketing is a topic that has gained perhaps more traction during the pandemic than any other form of promotion. Brands looked at online channels during the lockdown, and influencers welcomed them with open arms. New data from market research company YouGov shows that over four in ten of the...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Cloud9, G2 Esports reportedly colluded to keep Perkz out of Fnatic, found innocent by Riot Games

According to a report by Dot Esports' Jacob Wolf, Fnatic filed a complaint with the LEC office in the past few weeks to investigate a clause in the buyout agreement Cloud9's buyout agreement with G2 Esports for Luka "Perkz" Perković, which was signed in late 2020. The clause in question was a clause preventing Perkz from playing for Fnatic through 2023, but a top-level Riot Games investigation by the global office reportedly determined no harm following Fnatic's complaint.
VIDEO GAMES
olympics.com

Battleground Mobile India gamers eligible for esports at 2022 Asian Games

Indian gamers can now qualify for the 2022 Asian Games through the Indian version of the PUBG mobile game called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), gaming company Krafton confirmed on Wednesday. Initially, the Asian Games version of PUBG was announced as a medal event at the next year’s continental showpiece but...
FIFA
investing.com

Coinbase partners with esports gaming organization competing in League of Legends

Team Liquid, the esports and gaming organization operating across major titles including League of Legends and Fortnite, has inked a four-year agreement with Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). In a Wednesday announcement, Team Liquid said the partnership with the United States-based crypto exchange would be aimed at highlighting “the crossover between gaming and...
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

GosuGamers named media partner for Global Esports Games

The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has named esports portal GosuGamers as the official media partner for the inaugural Global Esports Games (GEG), a multi-title esports competition. As a result, the portal will host exclusive content from the competition on its website and across its social media channels. The first event...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Riot Games Announces Rhythm Runner Hextech Mayhem

Riot Games has been on fire with their recent League of Legends (or Runeterraverse, if you will) news and announcements. Not only have their games been receiving heaps of updates, but the team recently debuted the first three episodes of their new in-universe show Arcane. Receiving much praise, the team is showing no sign of stopping, and today is no different. Through Riot Games’ indie publishing label, Riot Forge, the team has announced Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm runner set to release one week from today on November 16. You can check out the first trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy