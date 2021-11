If you are a parent of a child aged 5 to 11 and you are eager to not only get your child vaccinated against COVID-19 with the CDC approved Pfizer vaccine not only for health reasons but also to take advantage of New York State's announcement yesterday about a great incentive, then you're in luck. Children from 5 to 11 who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by December 19, can be entered into a random drawing to be one of 50 children across the state to receive a full, four-year college scholarship (including tuition, room, and board) to a SUNY or CUNY school and there are some upcoming local opportunities to get your child vaccinated.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO