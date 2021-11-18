Injuries reported in crash on Jefferson Davis Highway

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions. Concern grew in the last week...
Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was...
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The White House confirmed Monday that more than 90% of 3.5 million federal employees covered by a presidential COVID-19 vaccine mandate have received at least one vaccine dose ahead of a Monday deadline. In total, the administration has deemed 95% of federal workers comply with...
Stockholm — The United States has joined an annual list of "backsliding" democracies for the first time, the International IDEA think-tank said on Monday, pointing to a "visible deterioration" that it said began in 2019. Globally, more than one in four people live in a backsliding democracy, a proportion that rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or "hybrid" regimes, according to the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night. James's left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage.
As COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to get vaccinated or boosted before traveling and gathering with their families for Thanksgiving. "We've got to be careful," he told "CBS Mornings" in an interview Monday. The warning comes as the seven-day average of new coronavirus infections tops...
Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced on Monday that he is running to represent Vermont in the Senate, launching a bid for the seat that opened up after Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) announced that he will not seek reelection next year. Welch, the only lawmaker representing the Green Mountain State in...
New York — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous "My Universe" and closed the show with "Butter."
