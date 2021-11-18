How to look less tired: 9 beauty tricks for a fresher morning look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good headboard can be the secret to taking your sleep setup to the next level. One of our favorite bedroom style elements, these pieces are a quick and easy way to change up your space without having to fork up the money for a whole new bed. However, for the past few years, it feels like we’ve been inundated with one kind of headboard above the rest: upholstered headboards. Don’t get us wrong, we adore a good tufted look, but there are tons of other options out there for those of us who aren’t fans of a fabric-based look. From wooden headboards with a classic mid-century feel to gilded metal looks designed to bring a touch of art deco to your room, there are more variations than your might think. To help make your search easier, we went ahead and rounded up 10 of the best headboards for anyone looking for something other for their space.

