New Music from the Inbox: Damon Albarn, Judah & The Lion, Tom The Mail Man, and more!

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows — that sounds like a pretentious mouthful for an album title, doesn’t it? It’s not just the title of Damon Albarn‘s new LP, it’s also the name of the first song and a repeated mantra throughout the album’s lyrics. Spend enough time with the record, and you’ll find the title growing less pompous by the second. The Blur and Gorillaz frontman has always had a special knack for songwriting that exceeded his ability to jot down Britpop hits. Whenever I get reacquainted with one of Albarn’s many projects, I find myself thinking, “Really, did no one think of this melody/cadence/arrangement/lyrical combination before now?” The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is no different. It may be more mellow and less pop than Albarn’s last solo album, Everyday Robots, but it still delivers in all the ways that count.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO