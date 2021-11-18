ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music from the Inbox: Damon Albarn, Judah & The Lion, Tom The Mail Man, and more!

By Zoe Orion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom The Mail Man explains that this genre bending alt-rock song is “an anthem for kids in poverty, kids who never had what they needed growing up, just kids without. The kids who have the world stacked against them and are still ready to conquer any obstacle in front of them....

ALBUM REVIEW: Damon Albarn - The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

His last solo LP, Everyday Robots, took Damon Albarn back to Leytonstone in East London to reflect upon his childhood memories there. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is by far a more international product. This sophomore solo effort took Albarn to Devon, Uruguay, Montenegro, Iran, and for the most part, Iceland.
The Independent

Damon Albarn says he always had a sense he wasn’t ‘just English’

Blur singer Damon Albarn has said he always had a feeling he wasn’t “just English”.The Brit Award winner, whose new solo album is out tomorrow (12 November), was granted Icelandic citizenship last year.Albarn talked about his ancestry in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, saying: “It’s a deep one because my mum’s family is originally from Denmark.”Albarn also discussed visiting the country for the first time: “When I went to Iceland, the first time, it was as a result of a recurring childhood dream of levitating over black sand, but they had no geography to it.”He continued:...
NME

Listen to Damon Albarn’s melancholic cover of The Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’

Damon Albarn delivered a piano-led cover of The Human League‘s ‘Don’t You Want Me’ during a BBC live session last night (November 10). The Blur and Gorillaz frontman performed a special ‘Sofa Session’ on Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show in support of his new solo album, ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, which arrives tomorrow (November 12).
PopMatters

Damon Albarn’s ‘The Nearer the Fountain’ Is a Beautiful Album

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows — that sounds like a pretentious mouthful for an album title, doesn’t it? It’s not just the title of Damon Albarn‘s new LP, it’s also the name of the first song and a repeated mantra throughout the album’s lyrics. Spend enough time with the record, and you’ll find the title growing less pompous by the second. The Blur and Gorillaz frontman has always had a special knack for songwriting that exceeded his ability to jot down Britpop hits. Whenever I get reacquainted with one of Albarn’s many projects, I find myself thinking, “Really, did no one think of this melody/cadence/arrangement/lyrical combination before now?” The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is no different. It may be more mellow and less pop than Albarn’s last solo album, Everyday Robots, but it still delivers in all the ways that count.
NME

Damon Albarn confirms Gorillaz film is in the works at Netflix

Damon Albarn has confirmed that a feature-length Gorrilaz film is in the works at Netflix. The frontman announced in October 2020 that a “kind of abstract” animated movie based on the cartoon band was in progress. “We are supposed to be making a film while we’re doing season two [of ‘Song Machine’],” he explained at the time.
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Taylor Swift, Silk Sonic, Beyoncé and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Taylor Swift revisits a magnum opus, Silk Sonic unfurl an evening’s worth of...
Pitchfork

Damon Albarn Performs “Darkness to Light” on Fallon: Watch

Damon Albarn appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (November 12). He where he performed “Darkness to Light” from his new album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, coinciding with the record’s release date. Check it out below. Following Gorillaz’s expansive Song Machine project,...
Music
q106fm.com

Listen to new Judah & the Lion song, “Find Another Reason Why”

Judah & the Lion has premiered a new single called “Find Another Reason Why.”. “As we start this new chapter as a band, we hope this song will set the tone for what’s to come,” the “Take It All Back” outfit says. “It’s a song about changing as a person,”...
Arkansas Times

New music from Tiny Towns

Jonesboro-born band Tiny Towns, whose March 10, 2020 performance at the Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase left us wanting more (thanks, pandemic), has a new EP coming out. Here’s “XIII” and “Wondering.”
The Independent

Damon Albarn says he ‘watched climate change in action’

Damon Albarn said he has watched “climate change in action” as he recorded his new album in Iceland. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “Snaefellsjokull has receded really notably in the last 20 years, so I’ve actually watched kind of climate change in action, you know, and that was the kind of inspiration for this record.”
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From DaBaby, Money Man, Silk Sonic + More

HipHopDX – Rap music fans may be on the verge of diving into one of the most diverse editions of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday feature this year. There’s a great balance of projects from old school and new school artists floating around, such as a fresh mixtape from DaBaby, who Fat Joe dubbed this generation’s 2Pac, along with the new offering from former Slaughtergang lyricist Joell Ortiz.
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weekly Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 15 November 2021

The recorded music industry is bracing for the release of Adele’s 30 album this Friday. Take note of these numbers because I have a feeling they’re really going to change in the next two weeks. Year-over-year comparisons:. Total album sales, -12.2%. CD sales, -6.8%. Digital albums, -27.0%. Digital racks, -25.4%
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Canadians are streaming music more than ever

As pointed out in this week’s Canadian music sales and streaming report, there were more than two billion on-demand audio streams in the country last week. This is a new high for Canadians. This is a total tally of streams summoned up on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, and all the rest of them. YouTube video streams were not included (and that was another 150 million streams).
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Foo Fighters draft Jason Sudekis for new video

Jason Sudekis isn’t reprising his Ted Lasso character for the Foo Fighters (well, not quite), but it’s still cool to see in the band’s new music video. And the idea of the members of the band being a synchronized swim team? Priceless. Alan Cross. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer,...
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

U2 announces 30th anniversary box set for Achtung Baby

November 18 marks 30 years since U2 released Achtung Baby, arguably the high point in the band’s career. To commemorate that, Universal Music is issuing several special editions of the record beginning with a vinyl box set this Friday, November 19. Fans can choose from either standard vinyl ($49.89) or something more colourful ($59.98).
