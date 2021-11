BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Tuesday night. GOLD STAR: Charlie McAvoy was a “do everything” kind of No. 1 defenseman for the Bruins in the win. McAvoy notched a pair of assists and a plus-1 rating in 26:31 of ice time, including the game-winning goal that bounced off the Bruins defenseman’s broken stick before unwittingly setting up Bergeron for a quick turnaround score. It wasn’t all roses and candy for McAvoy as the B’s defenseman struggled running the power play point for the Bruins throughout the game, but he also brought the thunder physically when the Senators began running around in the second half of the game. McAvoy’s hit on Zach Sanford against the side boards was a thing of beauty, and a nice response to a hit that knocked Trent Frederic out of the game, even if the B’s were basically expecting him to do everything big and small.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO