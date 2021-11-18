Kentucky State Police Investigates Trooper-Involved Shooting in Grant County ***UPDATE***

Kentucky State Police Investigates Trooper-Involved Shooting SCDN Graphics Department

Kentucky State News

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred in Grant County.

At this time, KSP has conducted interviews of vital witnesses and officers and can release the names and ages of those involved in the incident.

The male subject who was pronounced deceased is Gary W Bressler, age 48, of Williamstown.

The KSP personnel involved are Kentucky State Senior Trooper Zachary Lusk, age 32, a six-year veteran of the agency, and Kentucky State Trooper Douglas Holt, age 27, a one-year veteran of the agency.

Both troopers were placed on administrative leave in accordance with the agency’s policies and procedures. The investigation remains ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.

No additional information can be released at this time. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 6 has requested the Critical Incident Response Team to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred in Grant County.

KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A male suspect was transported to the St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, by the Grant County Coroner.

No Kentucky State Troopers or other members of the community were injured during this incident.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.