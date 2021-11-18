ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's wants corporate employees to work in stores over the busy holiday season, at a time where some retailers are struggling to hire enough staff

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Macy's is gearing up for the holiday shopping season.

Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

  • Macy's has asked its corporate staff to volunteer for shift work in stores over the holidays.
  • The company encouraged workers to volunteer for three 9-to-5 shifts, per The Washington Post.
  • Many retailers are struggling to hire staff during a labor shortage in the US.

Macy's is calling on corporate employees to work in stores over the holidays.

In emails and a corporate memo viewed by The Washington Post , Macy's urged head-office workers to volunteer for shifts in stores over the busy holiday season in a program dubbed "Experience Elevation Elves."

The company encouraged workers to volunteer for three full-day shifts in stores, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and advised them to wear "comfortable, close-toed shoes and business casual dress," per The Post.

This comes at a time where retailers are struggling to hire staff.

Many US retailers, along with warehousing and transportation companies, are scrambling to hire a record number of seasonal workers this year to cover the busy holiday shopping season.

A tight labor market is making this difficult — workers who have been put off by low pay, long hours, and rude customers in the retail industry are ditching their jobs to pursue other careers. Because of this, some retailers are starting to offer more competitive wages , sign-on bonuses, and perks such as free college tuition.

Macy's said earlier this year that it wanted to hire 76,000 employees across its stores, call centers, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers; 48,000 of these roles are specifically for the holidays.

Macy's did not respond to Insider's request for comment on how many vacancies were left to fill over the holiday season.

However, a spokeswoman confirmed the email sent to corporate workers and said that the company had encouraged volunteering opportunities for years.

"For decades our corporate team has assisted colleagues in our stores during the holiday season. Just like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, this is an annual tradition that builds camaraderie and is part of making the holiday shopping experience for our customers special," she said.

In its most recent earnings call in August , Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette discussed the labor shortage and said the company was addressing the "intense competition for talent" by using different hiring techniques, including offering incentives to hourly workers who make referrals.

Comments / 19

abacab
3d ago

Well they would get an idea at least of what their employees complain about instead of just ignoring their complaints

Reply
24
Susan Cox Stevens
2d ago

Hmmmmm... we worked 6 days a week in the stores Thanksgiving until Inventory in the early 1980's when I worked for Macy's. Nothing new here.

Reply(1)
6
bruins meat
2d ago

The executives should get a taste of what they put people through ever year over there greed

Reply
17
