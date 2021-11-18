ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Gets 15 Years For Attempting To Entice And Meet A 5-Year-Old Child

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cgfti_0d0VcGJU00
Florida Man Gets 15 Years For Attempting To Entice And Meet A 5-Year-Old ChildSCDN Graphics Department

Florida State News

Eric James Templeton (33, St. Petersburg) gets 15 years in federal prison for attempting to entice and meet a 5-year-old child for sex. Templeton was also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised release, to register as a sex offender, and to pay $11,700 in restitution. 

According to Florida court documents

  • Templeton engaged in online chats and text messaging with an individual whom he believed to be the mother of a 5-year-old child.
  • During those conversations, Templeton indicated to the “mother” (actually an undercover Homeland Security Investigations agent) his desire to meet and sexually abuse the child.
  • Templeton agreed to meet the “mother” and her child for that purpose.
  • Templeton arrived at the meeting location in Tampa and was arrested by HSI agents.
  • A search of Templeton’s person revealed that he was carrying a bottle of lubricant and two lollipops.

“Thanks to the partnership between HSI special agents and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, this child predator will now be behind bars,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs.

This case was investigated by Florida Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted by Florida Assistant United States, Attorney Erin Claire Favorit.

Comments / 54

peace ya
4d ago

as parents we need to know what our kids are doing in social media.but in today's technology has become the baby sitter ....

Reply
10
Roberta Barker
3d ago

15 years ain’t nothing! These people need to be locked up forever PERIOD!

Reply(2)
17
Lynn Morefield
3d ago

was this on Facebook as Facebook is nothing but human trafficking and sexual predators

Reply
8
