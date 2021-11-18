ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple HomePod mini gets a rare discount ahead of Black Friday

By Olivia Tambini
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Apple HomePod mini smart speaker has been given a rare price cut, bringing it down to its lowest price. In the US, B&H has slashed the price of the wireless speaker from $99.99 to $94.99, saving you $5. Meanwhile, UK buyers can get HomePod mini for just £89,...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
CNET

Macy's shares preview of its Black Friday deals

Macy's became the latest retailer to show off a preview of its Black Friday discounts on Monday. The company offered a "sneak peek" of its deals on fashion, jewelry, toys, home goods and tech on the Black Friday sales section of its website. Starting on Nov. 3, Macy's will roll...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Apple Products#Amazon Music#Apple Black#Space Gray#B H Save#The Apple Homepod Mini
CNET

The Walmart early Black Friday sale is live. Here are the best deals on TVs, laptops and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart promised to kick off its Black Friday sales early this year, and it's delivered. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect -- and there are some solid deals to be found. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Start This Week: Here's What You Can Get

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but Best Buy's deals officially begin on Nov. 19. The store is promising thousands of deals online and in stores. If you're braving the crowds, Best Buy stores open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Check out the full holiday in-store schedule below:
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a 70-inch TV — shop NOW

Give the gift of immersive picture quality this holiday season with some of the best Black Friday deals on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re using the holiday sales as an opportunity to upgrade your own TV, add a new one to your man cave or family room, or giving it as a gift to your partner or child, make sure you get a great deal by shopping the Black Friday TV deals that are kicking off early this year. Much like last year, we expect to see some supply chain issues, especially on the most popular products from Sony, Samsung, Vizio, and other top brands. This means that the earlier you can shop, the better, as stock may be limited, even at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Target Black Friday deals happening now: $130 off Dyson, big savings on Beats, Keurig, and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is quickly approaching, but you don't have to wait until Nov. 26 to snag a great bargain. Target has rolling Black Friday deals deals all month long. Every Sunday through the holiday season, Target will be adding a new selection of holiday deals to keep the savings rolling with deep discounts on home, kitchen, electronics, and more. Plus, plenty of the products from the first round are still on sale (albeit at a slightly smaller discount). Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.
SHOPPING
CNET

Walmart Black Friday: Great deals on headphones, Samsung TVs, Robovac and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart released its 2021 Black Friday ad with its deals starting soon on Monday, Nov. 22. But do you need to wait that long? The answer is no! There are plenty of great discounts available right now for you to start your Black Friday shopping. We've already seen a bunch of awesome deals come and go, like the all-time-low of $89 for AirPods -- the AirPods Pro will have their turn starting Monday -- and $228 4K TVs. So some of these ongoing deals may roll over into tomorrow's big event, but it's also fair to assume that quite a few will expire come Monday. We recommend jumping on them while they're definitely available. And something to look forward to: Hot consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X won't be on sale, but Walmart will have some in stock for Monday.
SHOPPING
CNET

Black Friday deals for 2021: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more so far

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is drawing closer and the big sales have already started at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Every major retailer has started publishing lists of what you can expect to see on sale once the virtual and physical doors open. In many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear.
SHOPPING
CNET

Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings deep price cuts on AirPods, Samsung, Canon and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart calls it "Deals for Days," but the current store-wide sale is all about early Black Friday price drops. The latest round of online discounts started earlier this week, and they've been extended to brick-and-mortar stores as of today. The biggest headliner is the AirPods for $89, which are popping in and out of stock (get them while you can). Beyond that, we're seeing solid deals on HP laptops, GoPro cameras, Canon printers and a wide range of Samsung products.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 19. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

TechRadar

17K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy