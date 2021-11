Four women-owned local businesses invite Coral Springs residents to a Sip & Crawl on Sample Road for holiday shopping and refreshments. Karma Bath and Body Co., Corellia Gifts + Goods, Casa Décor + More, and Mermaid Trash are hosting the event. All stores offer complimentary wine and beer, while vendors will have food and sweets for purchase. Each location is less than a mile from one another, along the west side of Sample Road.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO